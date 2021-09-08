Morgan Stewart REVEALS she is expecting her second child with Jordan McGraw; SEE POST

Morgan Stewart is pregnant again! The television personality took to her Instagram account and announced that she and husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second kid, six months after giving birth to their first child, Row Renggli, on Feb. 16. "Maybe this baby will look like me??" she captioned her baby bump picture on Instagram.

Check out her adorable post here:

Meanwhile, McGraw, a singer and son of Dr. Phil McGraw, shared the same photo, writing in the caption, "Round 2." However, Stewart announced the birth of her first child on Instagram in February, writing, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." Interestingly, Stewart announced in June that she had been diagnosed with thyroid, encouraging her fans not to "wait as long as I did to get things checked out, especially if you're a new mama."

However, Stewart announced her first pregnancy on social media in August 2020, only one month after the pair announced their engagement. The pair married in a secret wedding ceremony in December, and they celebrated with matching Instagram postings. Meanwhile, Stewart previously was married to her Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick for three years before splitting in 2019.

Apparently, according to Page Six, Morgan and Fitzpatrick called it quits after sources said she had an inappropriate relationship with a former E! network executive. The exes did not have any children together.

