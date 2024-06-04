Morgan Wade Opens Up About Touring With Icons Like Alanis Morissette And Joan Jett; Deets Inside

Morgan Wade opened up about going on tour with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett. The 29-year-old singer also labeled the two iconic singers as “legends.”

Wade spoke about her initial reaction when she found out about the opportunity. She also revealed what her favorite songs from Alanis and Joan are. Here’s what Morgan Wade said about the touring with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett.

Morgan Wade on touring with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett

Morgan Wade recently spoke about how excited she is to tour with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett. The singer recalled how the news of the concert organized by Brooks Running was broken to her. Morgan revealed that she got a call from her agent asking her if she was interested in doing the tour with the two iconic singers.

“I mean, what do you really say during that moment because it's two legends right there that you get to go spend a lot of time with for a two-month period," she recalled her reaction. Morgan spoke about how “grateful” she is for this opportunity. She also spoke about how the tour served as an opportunity for her to “learn” and be around Alanis and Joan.

She added how the touring gives her a chance to watch the two legends perform often. “That's not a bad way to live for the next three months," she explained. Wade also spoke about how “unique” and “true to who” Alanis and Joan are. The singer also revealed that she “couldn’t be more excited” for the lineup because of the two “legends.”

Morgan Wade picks her favourite Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett Songs

Wade choose Joan’s Bad Reputation as her all-time favourite song. She shared how she is always ready when the song comes on. "That song comes on, and you're like, 'All right. All right. I'm going to go in here and f--- some s--- up,’” she explained.

Morgan also shared how she loves all of Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett’s songs. But when asked to pick one, she chose Morissete’s Hand in My Pocket. She praised the 1995 song for being a “great song.”

