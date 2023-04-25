Morgan Wallen angers his fans minutes before his concert; DEETS inside

Hollywood singer Morgan Wallen is currently making headlines after he misspent approximately 60,000 of his fans’ time on Sunday by cancelling his concert in Oxford just minutes before his performance. The ‘Wasted On You’ singer’s team made the announcement with an onscreen message at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — after opening acts Hardy and Ernest had already performed. The message read as, “Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonights [sic] event will be available at point of purchase.”

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media

Taking to their respective social media handles, fans of Morgan Wallen expressed their sheer disappointment on the last minute cancellation. A user wrote, ‘Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLS–T!!!’ while another one tweeted, ‘You don’t cancel a show 5 minutes before showtime. Period. If he was sick or had no voice he knew it much sooner than that. Pitiful.’ Moreover, some other fans expressed their frustration with the stadium itself and wrote, ‘I’m not even that mad about not seeing Morgan Wallen bc I’ve seen him before. What I’m most frustrated about is the fact that they knew this before the concert and let all 80k plus people buy liquor and merch before canceling so that everyone got their monies worth.’

Morgan Wallen shares an apology post

Amid the backlash he has been receiving for the last-minute cancellation, Morgan took to his social media handle to share an apology message for his fans. His note read as, ‘I am so sorry. I promise you guys I tried everything I could.’ Moreover, he also shared that he spent the entire day resting up, talking to his doctor and working through his vocal exercises.

