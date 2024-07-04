Morgan Wallen Gets Hit By Cell Phone At Denver Concert In Latest Instance Of Fans Endangering Artists During Live Performances

Morgan Wallen became the latest victim of the growing culture of fans showing their love for artists by hurling objects at them during live shows and performances.

An incident on Tuesday, June 27, from the country star’s performance at Denver’s Mile High Stadium showed an over-enthusiastic fan throwing their cell phone at Wallen. The phone hit him on the shoulder before falling on the stage. Unfazed by the incident, Wallen chucked the phone offstage and continued to finish singing Cowgirls.

A Look at other artists who faced similar incidents recently

Bebe Rexha was seriously injured in New York when a fan threw a phone at her last year. Videos posted on social media showed the object hitting the pop star straight in the face before ricocheting off. Rexha was then seen grabbing her face and sinking to her knees. The wrongdoer was soon arrested.

Harry Styles was hit by objects multiple times while touring Europe last summer. Kelsea Ballerini was also struck in the eye by a bracelet during her Idaho show. In a more disturbing incident, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer while performing her song The Motto at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

Circling back to Morgan Wallen, before being hit by the phone, he had a relatively less dangerous object thrown at him. On Friday, June 21, at his show in Minneapolis, Wallen was smacked in the face with a fan’s underwear. He, however, kept his composure and smiled as he traveled to the other end of the stage.

The musician embarked on the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time World Tour in Indianapolis in April and will continue to perform across North America until August of this year.

Measures being taken by entertainment venues to abate such incidents

FOX31 recently spoke to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Aramark Sports + Entertainment about the measures being taken by the administration to encourage a safe entertainment experience for artists and fans alike. The two complexes that host large crowds for varied events discussed the practice of only providing open beverage bottles and cans to attendees, as this makes them harder to throw with any level of precision.

However, while entertainment venues are working to keep their guests safe from flying objects, it turns out that some fans will risk losing their personal belongings for the off chance of getting the attention of their favorite singer.

