Morgan Wallen's Mom Lesli Reacts To City Of Nashville Rejecting Singer's Bar Sign Installation Proposal; Here's What She Has To Say

Lala Kent is not mincing phrases with regard to discussing Ariana Madix's stance on putting barriers.

In a kind preview of the very last part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala, 33, and Ariana, 38, delve into the aftermath of a celebration going out throughout the season finale, a pass that Kent felt was "a slap in the face."

Recalling the acute feelings of that nighttime, Kent expresses her frustration, admitting, "I became furious that nighttime. Livid." Despite acknowledging the capability to harm feelings, she stands corporation in her stance. "And I probably didn’t say it the maximum eloquently, but this was days and days of me – Scheana [Shay] saw me, I changed into sobbing on an everyday foundation."

She then opens up as much as her fellow castmates, putting forward, "I love f---ing filming with you men, even while you f--- up and I wanna touch you all." Lisa Vanderpump steps in, in search of rationalization with the aid of asking if Kent felt let down because the narrative portrayed on display failed to align with reality.

Kent responds with a mixture of information and frustration, declaring, "It changed into tough due to the fact I understood where Ariana was coming from, however, I turned into like, why does she get to dictate how this goes down after I've by no means gotten to dictate?"

The alternate sheds light on the complexities of navigating non-public limitations inside the dynamic global of fact TV, underscoring the anxiety between authenticity and storytelling.

Ariana breaks down over Lala's comments on 'Watch What Happens Live'

As tensions mount, Andy Cohen floors Ariana for responding to Lala’s harsh words, which have clearly hit a nerve. Emotions are running high as Ariana, fighting back tears, addresses the allegations head-on.

"I don't think I'm Beyoncé, I don't think I'm God," Ariana insists, her voice wavering. He refutes Lala's words, and while he may not express his weaknesses in that way, that does not mean that he is not affected by the pressures and challenges he faces. "Speaking of crying constantly, yeah, I don't do it in front of Scheana, I just do it."

With a mixture of frustration and defiance, Ariana challenges the notion that her actions are just for show. "And certainly, if you want to talk in show terms, me walking away from that conversation was a lot more fun than me sitting there having it. Wasn't that a good end to your season,." will you allow additional time for additional rewards?

Lala shoots back, unprotected, and defends her views. "If I didn't speak my mind, it would be over when you walked out the door," he replies, emphasizing the clash of opinions and egos that often defines real television drama.

Lala calls out Ariana's reaction to Tom's affair on Season Finale

At the end of the season, Lala didn't waver, expressing her disappointment in what seemed like the community's compassionate response to Ariana after Tom and Raquel's relationship was revealed and she felt the focus on Ariana's situation was overwhelming and exhausting.

"I get it, he's cheating. You really did a job," Lala said bluntly about Tom's infidelity. "I've never seen someone in my life be deceived and suddenly become God."

Reflecting further, Lala shared her insights in a confessional, drawing parallels to her struggles on the show, specifically a public divorce in 2021 from Randall Emmett, with whom she shares daughter Ocean

Ariana stands firm on Tom's actions being a 'performance for the audience'

Despite Lala’s intentions, Ariana was adamant in her belief that Tom’s attempt to approach her at the party was just for show.

In the confessional, Ariana reflected on the challenges of living a personal struggle on camera, stressing that reality should trump the need for a public performance "We live hard parts of our lives," this is on camera but if it's important to you, you'll do it anyway," he explained. Ariana pointed out that Tom never tried to get close to her off-camera, suggesting that his actions at the party were motivated by a desire to provide on-screen drama rather than actual football

In the face of public scrutiny and the pressures of reality television, Ariana remained resolute in her determination to make it real, refusing to be coaxed by handwriting She saw Tom's actions as a moment of sleep revealed, which really reflects his thoughts and priorities.

Fans can catch the season 11 reunion finale of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, where the drama will no doubt continue to unfold.

"This is what we do. We've been doing this most of our adult lives," he said, acknowledging the roller-coaster nature of life during the conversation. Lala emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity, even when it meant facing uncomfortable truths and public scrutiny.

Her candor highlights the difficulty of navigating personal challenges in the public eye, with each success and setback scrutinized by the audience Lala’s perspective is a reminder of the responsibility that comes with living in front of the camera and the need for realism in the center of the drama.

