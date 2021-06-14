The Morning Show S2 Teaser: Jennifer Aniston makes dramatic exit as Reese Witherspoon struggles to survive

The Morning Show S2 Trailer has just dropped and it is anything but the expected! Watch the full clip below!

The popular series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead--The Morning Show is coming back with another season! The hit show recently debuted its second season’s teaser and revealed that the show will be returning for a 10-episode second S2 on September 17, with one new episode weekly every Friday.

There’s also a big change that’s about to happen according to Apple TV. While releasing the new clip, the studio wrote: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are, comes into play.”

You can watch the full teaser here:

Apart from Freinds alum Jennifer and Legally Blonde star Reese, the cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions include Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of The Morning Show team; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

