The Morning Show S2 Twitter Review: Fans ROOT for powerful pals Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston

Published on Sep 18, 2021 12:10 AM IST  |  4.9K
   
Just in time for the weekend, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston starrer The Morning Show has finally debuted its second season on Apple TV and looks like the reviews are in! So before you dive deep into the highly-anticipated show this weekend, scroll down to read honest reviews of what netizens think of the second instalment of this franchise.

 

For the unversed: The second season is set in the early days of the pandemic as the show shuts down, fans see how the characters in the world are reacting to COVID. This season also attempts to address issues like homophobia, systemic racism, sexual harassment, ageism; but too many conversations kill the plot and in most scenarios comes across as window dressing.

 

Apart from Aniston and Witherspoon, this season also features the likes of Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Tom Irwin, Julianna Margulies, Marcia Gay Harden, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Clarkson and many more!

 

