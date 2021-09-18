The Morning Show S2 Twitter Review: Fans ROOT for powerful pals Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston

Just in time for the weekend, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston starrer The Morning Show has finally debuted its second season on Apple TV and looks like the reviews are in! So before you dive deep into the highly-anticipated show this weekend, scroll down to read honest reviews of what netizens think of the second instalment of this franchise.

For the unversed: The second season is set in the early days of the pandemic as the show shuts down, fans see how the characters in the world are reacting to COVID. This season also attempts to address issues like homophobia, systemic racism, sexual harassment, ageism; but too many conversations kill the plot and in most scenarios comes across as window dressing.

OMG this show is SO STRESSFUL. Watching #TheMorningShow first season finale now. I'm so stressed. Like... oof. But it's so good. But it's so much. pic.twitter.com/TNRMA7DUwc — Cecilia (@CeciliaElls) September 16, 2021

#TheMorningShow premiere was lil too excellent, they jumped right back into the craziness of last season with already so many consequences being felt + I'm loving the new cast additions pic.twitter.com/viXQQEArRc — \wassim\ (@taylordspatrol) September 17, 2021

bradley jackson started the new year 2020 with getting drunk. little did she know how many more drinks she‘ll need in that shitshow of a year. #TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/zV3GpZL3OK — lynn tms (@adoresreese) September 17, 2021

the parallel and symbolism with these two scenes still give me chills by the way #themorningshow pic.twitter.com/vibCZ1LJqv — nic, tms (@anistonily) September 16, 2021

i don’t know what’s more impressive, jennifer aniston and reese witherspoon’s acting or the fact that there was not one profanity said#themorningshow pic.twitter.com/LsKXL0fvWP — nic, tms (@anistonily) September 14, 2021

Apart from Aniston and Witherspoon, this season also features the likes of Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Tom Irwin, Julianna Margulies, Marcia Gay Harden, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Clarkson and many more!

