Mortal Kombat 1: Here's the list of all fighters confirmed so far

After months long wait, fans must be excited to know that NetherRealm has officially announced the new entry in the long-running fighting game franchise. The next fighting game franchise is officially titled as Mortal Kombat 1.

This sequel of the franchise seems to follow from the good ending of Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC. In this Fire God Liu Kang creates a new timeline of his design and puts an end to Shang Tsung’s time altering mechanisms. Here is the list of fighters who are confirmed to be in Mortal Kombat 1.

List of fighters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1

Currently, there are nine confirmed fighters for Mortal Kombat 1, some of them were even spotted at the game’s announcement trailer.

The trailer starts with Liu Kang’s voiceover as he details about the different world of his own creation. The classic Mortal Kombat fighter Kung Lao makes his entry in the trailer as he toils hard in the field of wheat. The camera then zooms onto the mysterious man from the beginning of the trailer with a hat similar to Raiden’s, and a lightning strike behind him.

The trailer then shows a royal carriage going through the streets with a blue-masked woman, presumed to be Kitana. Across from Kitana, sits another fan-favorite character – Mileena. Next, the two biggest franchise mascots are shown - Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

Next, a portal opens which shows Shang Tsung stepping out. The last moments of the trailer shows Fire God Liu Kang unleashing his wrath on Shang Tsung.

Besides the official announcement trailer, NetherRealm also confirmed on Mortal Kombat 1’s official website that Johnny Cage will also be playable in this long-running fighting game franchise. They also confirmed that each of the playable fighters will be ‘reimagined’ versions, which might be a hint that they will be different from their past characters.

