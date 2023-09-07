Mortal Kombat 1: Megan Fox's casting as Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1 sparks excitement

Fans cannot wait for the ultimate Kombat experience in Mortal Kombat 1! The highly-anticipated game is set to release on September 19 (or September 14 for early access) on multiple platforms, and it comes with a thrilling addition to the roster: Nitara, the enigmatic vampire voiced by none other than Megan Fox.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox shows her support to Machine Gun Kelly at Germany concert amid reunion rumors; DEETS here

Nitara, a vampire from the shadow

Nitara is no ordinary fighter; she hails from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus, a world filled with intrigue and mystery. Her mission in Mortal Kombat 1 is to protect her race of vampires, making her both a formidable adversary and a compelling character. With her deadly claws, fangs, and extraordinary aerial abilities, Nitara is ready to leave a mark on the Mortal Kombat universe.

Megan Fox the voice behind Nitara

Megan Fox, known for her impressive acting career, takes on the role of Nitara's voice. In a recent trailer shared by NetherRealm Studios, we get a glimpse of what to expect from this captivating character. Megan Fox not only lends her voice but also her passion for the game, as she shares her thoughts in the video.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘doing so much better’ after split rumors; Details here

Nitara: Complexity is a blend of good and bad evil

One of the intriguing aspects of Nitara is her duality. As Megan Fox explains in the video, Nitara is a character who walks the fine line between good and evil. She's on a mission to save her people, which adds depth to her persona. This complexity is sure to make her one of the standout characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Megan Fox's involvement in Mortal Kombat 1 is not just professional; it's personal. She reveals that she grew up playing Mortal Kombat, making this opportunity even more special for her. In her own words, "I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game.”

Release date and the internet buzz

As the release date approaches, excitement is building in the gaming community. However, be wary of potential spoilers as some players with physical copies of the game have already leaked the full roster.

ALSO READ: Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly planning their wedding again? Find out