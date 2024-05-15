Mortal Kombat 2 Gets 2025 Release Window; Everything We Know So Far

Warner Bros. has revealed that the New Line film Mortal Kombat 2, written by Jeremy Slater, who is best known for his work on the Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight, will release on IMAX on October 24, 2025. Meanwhile, Simon McQuoid, who directed the original Mortal Kombat, returns to direct the sequel as well.

The cast of the film included a list of names like Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle, and Martyn Ford, alongside Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. With Todd Garner, James Wan, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh, and Toby Emmerich on board as producers, the film is already generating buzz, and it seems like fans cannot wait for its release.

More details about Mortal Kombat 2

The first installment in this franchise was a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, which was released in theaters as well as on HBO Max in April 2021. It earned $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide.

Previously, in a 2021 interview with Variety, Simon McQuoid said he'd be interested in including a potential sequel to the film because he sees the film's potential for development, especially with the material and its characters.

Upcoming films by Warner Bros.

There are a couple of upcoming films by Warner Bros., including the film Companion, a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend, which will hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, another film called Weapons, written and directed by Cregger, has been slated for release on January 16, 2026. The New Line project will star Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher, alongside Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, and Cregger will produce.

