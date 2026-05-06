Mortal Kombat II EXCLUSIVE: Hiroyuki Sanada Reveals Why Hanzo Role Came Naturally to Him and Scorpion Did Not

As the famed world of Mortal Kombat returns to the big screens this week, the expectations have been higher than ever, to present a worthy show to the audience. With the addition of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, who will join the Earthrealm this time around, there's immense focus on how the other characters would fare. Ahead of the premiere this Friday, actor Hiroyuki Sanada shared what it was like to return to the shoes of Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, as well as what sets them apart from each other.

In an exclusive revelation to Pinkvilla, the actor, famed for his portrayals in various productions including Shogun, shared how he felt playing the ninja warrior. He revealed what it was like coming back to the character of Hanzo after five years,“It’s interesting for me to play these two characters again. Hanzo is a leader of his clan, a ninja clan called the Shirai Ryu. At the beginning of the first movie, he dies. He’s spent a long, hard time in Netherrealm, but then he comes back as Scorpion. Hanzo’s still there, but we’re in Netherrealm now, so it’s a different situation. As a Japanese [person], I’ve played a lot of ninja roles since I was young. The ninja character is very familiar to audiences. It’s very easy for me to find a link with the role. I can use all of my knowledge and experience, and I very much know the fighting style. So, I can play Hanzo very naturally.”

The same is not the case for his dual role of Scorpion, who is ruthless and has vengeance on his mind; there are bits that need to be worked upon. That also comes with the sheer can following of it. “Scorpion is different. I love being in that character. When I put my costume on and say that great Scorpion line, ‘Get over here,’ I am just so happy to be back as Scorpion. He’s one of the greatest Mortal Kombat characters.”

About Mortal Kombat II

As the Earthrealm’s defenders are pitted against one another to rid the world of the Shao Kahn’s dark rule, Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Mortal Kombat II continues the story of the famed video game with the addition of Johnny Cage into the storyline. It returns to the theaters half a decade after the last film, Mortal Kombat, which dropped in 2021, and acts as the fourth installment in the franchise based on the game by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The Simon McQuoid directorial runs in cinemas from May 8 onwards.

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