Mortal Kombat opening scene is OUT; Here’s what the first 7 minutes of the gory film includes

Ahead of the Mortal Kombat's release, Warner Bros teased fans by revealing the opening scene of the film. Check out the first seven minutes of the film.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most highly anticipated films this year. Ahead of the film’s grand release, Warner Bros teased fans by unveiling the opening scene of the movie. The first 7 minutes of the film are now out and people can’t stop talking about it. The hype around the action-packed film has reached a new level with the latest reveal. Considering the R-rated film comes with violence and bloodshed, the movie may make some viewers uncomfortable so be warned.

In the opening scene, we see Bi-Han and Hanzo Hasashi’s rivalry, the two ends up being the lead characters of the film, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Revealing a crucial aspect of the film, the scene tells the origins of Scorpion, which fans had been awaiting since a long time. The first glimpse of the film does a fascinating job at character introduction and also gives a sneak peek into the gory nature of the film that follows. The clip is set in Adelaide forest, where the makers shot the film. The scenic location truly captured the film’s amazing cinematography.

Despite its violent nature of the film, fans are anticipating its release due to the classic character line-up it has from the original game. The trailer of Mortal Kombat was released in the month of February. It film includes characters from the video games, including Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee). The movie will be released on April 23, in theaters and HBO Max.

