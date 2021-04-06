Mortal Kombat: Videogame inspired film pushes India release to 23 April.

Keeping in line with its US release, Mortal Kombat release in India has been pushed from 16 to 23rd April. Read on to know more.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the movie business and looks like Warner Bros. Pictures' latest offering Mortal Kombat seems to have been affected. The film which was slated to release in India on 16 April has now been pushed to a 23 April release. The video game franchise inspired film has been generating quite a lot of chatter on social media.

Keeping in line with its US release, Mortal Kombat release in India has been pushed from 16 to 23rd April. Markets that are not under lockdown will get to watch the film in cinemas on 23 April, while the ones under lockdown will be able to enjoy the film on big screen as and when the lockdown in their respective markets ease a bit.

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat marks his feature directorial debut. The action packed film is produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh. The ensemble includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang and with Chin Han as Shang Tsung among others.

Mortal Kombat will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across cinemas in India.

Credits :Pinkvilla

