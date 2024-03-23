'Mortified': Blake Lively Issues Apology Over 'Photoshop Fails' Post Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Revelation

In an unexpected turn, Blake Lively, the 36-year-old actress and founder of Betty Buzz sparkling mixers, recently stirred up attention with her announcement of four new flavors for her brand. Using social media, she teased the reveal with a cheeky reference to the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo. However, Lively soon found herself issuing an apology after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, clarifying remarks that appeared to allude to Middleton.

Blake Lively issues apology to Kate Middleton

Blake Lively has issued an apology for her recent comments that appeared to target Kate Middleton. In a photo shared last week to promote her sparkling mixer company, Betty Buzz, the Gossip Girl star seemingly made light of the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo, which the Duchess admitted to editing.

However, on Friday, news broke that Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. In response, both the royal family and numerous public figures have offered their support. Lively appears to be among those responding to the news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old actress penned a heartfelt apology, expressing regret for any offense caused by her earlier remarks.

Lively wrote, “I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.❤️."

However, she did not mention Kate’s name specifically in her post. In her original post, Lively shared a photograph featuring exaggerated Photoshop alterations. Among these edits was a comically oversized lemon falling from the sky above her, adding a whimsical touch to the image.

Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis revelation

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday.

This health disclosure comes after Kate's "planned abdominal surgery" in January. The Princess shared that during her surgery, it was believed that the issue was non-cancerous. However, subsequent post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer.

The specific type of cancer affecting the Princess was not disclosed. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace stated, "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."

Princess Kate shared an emotional video where she thanked her well-wishers for their “wonderful messages of support” and called “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”

She added, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate concluded the announcement by requesting privacy and the public's patience as she undergoes treatment and embarks on her journey to recovery.

She said, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

