Most anticipated 2024 concerts to look forward to featuring Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, GUTS Tour, and more

2024 is shaping up to be a monumental year for music tours with superstars like Taylor Swift and Adele scheduled to hit the road. Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting these tours and next year will finally deliver some of the most anticipated concerts in recent memory.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film and Residency

Fresh off the record-shattering $457 million global box office haul of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, Taylor Swift has announced the next leg of her Eras Tour along with a high-profile Las Vegas residency for 2024.

The new North American leg of her tour will kick off in Vancouver on February 7th, 2024 and run through December 8th, 2024 where it wraps up in Vancouver, British Columbia. This 33-date extension builds on the original 52-date run which became the highest-grossing tour in history with over $2 billion in ticket sales globally.

In addition to the new tour dates, Swift revealed a set of elite concert events billed as Taylor Swift: The Eras Residency which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from June 21st through July 15th, 2024. Given Swift’s immense popularity and the smash success of both her Eras album and recent Netflix documentary, these new tour stops and exclusive Vegas shows are expected to sell out rapidly.

After conquering the world in 2023, Swift is doubling down on her record-setting Eras Tour in 2024 - much to the excitement of her global fanbase who can’t get enough of her era-spanning mega-hits. (Economic Times) .

Adele's Highly Anticipated Weekends with Adele Residency

Adele's hugely anticipated Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency finally launched in November 2022 after a previous postponement and has now been extended through June 2024 due to phenomenal demand, keeping the vocal powerhouse on her Caesars Palace home turf as fans clamor for one of music's hottest tickets.

Adele is one of the best-selling artists of all time and her powerhouse vocals and emotional performances are perfect for an intimate residency setting. Tickets to the shows sold out immediately and the residency is expected to be a hot ticket throughout its run. Fans are eager to see Adele back on home turf and we predict tickets will be a quick sell-out ( NJ.com ).

Olivia Rodrigo Hits the Road with her Guts Tour

Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo will also be hitting the road in 2024 with her Guts Tour running from February 23rd to August 14th. The tour will support her successful debut album Sour and the new single Guts which was released in September 2022. The tour will visit cities across North America and Europe including London, Paris and Berlin. Rodrigo has had a breakout couple of years and her live shows are not to be missed. This tour is sure to attract legions of devoted fans and further cement her status as one of the biggest new stars (Setlist) .

The Epic Hella Mega Tour

Another highly anticipated tour in 2024 is the Saviors Tour from Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy. Dubbed the Hella Mega Tour, the rock legends will be delivering full performances of their seminal albums from over the years. Green Day in particular will perform their 1994 album Dookie in its entirety, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the record. For longtime fans of these bands, this tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear their favorite songs and albums performed live. Expect the tour dates, which run from March to September 2024, to sell out quickly (Rolling Stone) .

A Banner Year for concerts and tours

Across the pond, UK fans have a lot to look forward to as well. Adele will finally bring her Weekends with Adele residency to London for a run at Hyde Park in July 2024. The shows are sure to be emotional highlights and tickets will be like gold dust. Indie darling Olivia Dean will also be embarking on her first headline tour with her Messy Tour in Spring 2024, visiting cities across the UK and Europe. Dean’s atmospheric pop has won her a devoted following and this tour will further cement her as one of the most exciting new artists (Setlist) .

In summary, 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for music tours and concerts. Fans have a wealth of epic shows and tours to choose from featuring some of the biggest names in music. From Taylor Swift and Adele’s long-awaited tours to Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy hitting the road, next year will deliver can’t-miss performances that will have audiences buzzing for years to come.

