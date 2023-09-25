'Most beautiful inside and out': Nicola Peltz showers love on bff Selena Gomez during hang out with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz's friendship is one of the most adored ones and the two keep proving exactly why. The singer and model frequently hang out and post pictures together, even sharing cute notes, birthday wishes, and messages of support for one another from time to time. Recently, the two hung out again and were joined by Peltz's husband Brooklyn Beckham, who also shares a close bond with Gomez and is often spotted with the two bffs.

Nicola Peltz showers love on bff Selena Gomez

The heiress took to her Instagram story to share an image of the actress doing her makeup using the front camera as a mirror. "@selenagomez most beautiful inside and out [white heart emoji]," Peltz wrote on the photo of Gomez applying a lip color. The 28-year-old enjoyed dinner with her 24-year-old husband and the Only Murders in the Building star. Gomez reposted the image on her story and even shared pictures of her stunning look of the night.

The pop star wore a button-down white shirt dress with thigh-high black boots and gold hoop earrings. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker posed on a bed with her legs crossed as she flaunted her look and proceeded to post a selfie taken at her dinner with the Peltz-Beckhams. Meanwhile, Gomez and Nicola first publicized their friendship when Gomez's Apple TV+ docufilm, My Mind & Me released last year. The singer hosted a viewing party for it.

Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez's friendship

Peltz and Gomez have since hung out several times from Mexico vacations and matching tattoos to Thanksgiving celebrations and dinner dates. When the singer interviewed the couple for her mental health content hub, Peltz said they speak the same love language. She added that the best moments are when one doesn't have to do anything and just be with the people one loves. She continued that this is why she loves hanging out with the actress.

On Gomez's birthday, Peltz called her a "soul sister" and said that she loves her more than she knows. She added that she is blessed to have her by her side in this life and thanked her for being such a beautiful light in this world. Peltz has shared several pictures from their hangouts on her Instagram and Gomez's half-sister Gracie is also spotted hanging out with the three of them several times and they've even shared glimpses of their time together.

