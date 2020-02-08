Most Dangerous Game Teaser: Liam Hemsworth dives into an action packed game of life and death

The teaser of Liam Hemsworth starrer Most Dangerous Game is out and it features the actor breaking all rules to provide for his pregnant wife. Read on to know more about the teaser.

Quibi has released the teaser of its upcoming Liam Hemsworth starrer film Most Dangerous Game and it features the actor risking his life to provide for his pregnant wife. The teaser gives a quick look into the dangerous game that Liam’s character falls prey to. Judging by the tone of the teaser and whatever little storyline it reveals in the clip, the film seems like a modern version of Hunger Games. In the film, Liam's character fights to survive in a risky game in which the winner earns USD 24.5 million.

The 48-second-long clip features the actor as a terminally ill man who desperately tries to earn enough money to support his pregnant wife and unborn son before dying. While exploring his options, he comes across Christoph Waltz’s mysterious character. This man offers him a chance to participate in a deadly game of survival and promises to reward him with USD 24.5 million if he ends up winning. “It’s a 24-hour game. Deposits increase every hour you survive,” Waltz says in the clip.

The trailer is a montage of various action-packed sequences from the film and mostly features Liam running for his life as he tries to escapes various deadly attacks as part of the game. “It’s just you on your own. Trust no one, stay paranoid,” Waltz suggests Liam’s character. The film is penned by Prison Break writer Nick Santora and directed by Mad Men filmmaker. The movie will be available to stream on Quibi once streaming service launches April 6.

Check out the trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

Read More