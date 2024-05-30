Tony Goldwyn has some things to say about the Ezra costar Robert De Niro’s relationship with daughter Helen. Goldwyn, the director of this new comedy-drama which features De Niro, revealed how the latter is like a dad to his pre-teen daughter, calling it the “most dear relationship.”

Tony Goldwyn praises Robert De Niro's bond with daughter Helen

Goldwyn spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about his new film that soon hits the theaters. In the conversation, the actor-director talked about when he met Helen, who was around 10 or 11 years old when the shooting for Ezra began. Calling her “incredible,” Goldwyn said that she was around on the sets a lot during the film’s shoot, and he got to see De Niro’s fatherhood. For the Scandal star, it was really nice to experience De Niro, affectionately called Bob, with Helen.

De Niro’s fatherhood was felt through the screen too, as in Ezra, the actor portrays the role of the grandfather to the titular character. Goldwyn says that much of what the viewers would see on screen has been influenced by De Niro and Helen’s bond.

Goldwyn did not get to meet De Niro’s youngest child Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, who was born just after the filming had finished. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Robert De Niro's family

Robert De Niro shares two children, Drena De Niro and Raphael De Niro from his marriage with Diahnne Abbott. The actor had twins twin sons Julian Henry De Niro and Aaron De Niro from his relationship with Toukie Smith. He then went on to marry Grace Hightower and had Elliot De Niro and Helen Grace De Niro. The latter was born via surrogate.

De Niro is currently in a relationship with Tiffany Chen. The two share the one-year-old Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

Advertisement

Ezra comes to theaters soon

Ezra, a 2023 film, tells the story of a stand-up comedian named Max (portrayed by Bobby Cannavale) struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra with his ex-wife Jenna (played by Rose Byrne). Max, who resided with his father (played on-screen by Robert De Niro), is faced with a difficult decision regarding his son’s future and therefore decides to embark on a cross-country journey with Ezra, which changes the course of their relationship.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Says He Would Have ‘Wild Take’ On Playing THIS Superhero If Given A Chance