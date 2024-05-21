‘Most Diverse Generation We’ve Ever Seen’: Eva Longoria Wants To Make Inclusive Content To Appeal To The Gen Z

Eva Longoria talks about diversity and inclusivity in the film industry!

The multi-hyphenated personality who directed the Oscar-nominated film Flamin’ Hot spoke to Deadline about her production banner Hyphenate. She expressed her desire to create content to attract today's “diverse” generation!

Eva Longoria wishes to attract Gen Z with future projects

The Mexican-American actress is most widely known for her role in Desperate Housewives. She is set to appear in the hit Hulu show Only Murders in The Building starring Selena Gomez, Apple TV+’s Land of Women, and more.

During an interview with Deadline, the reporter asked the actress about production banners placing diversity on the top of their must-have lists. Longoria replied that’s how it should be. “If any company is going to grow, they’re going to have to figure how to attract Generation Z,” she said.

She added that her production banner, Hyphenate, is willing to do the same. “They’re going to have to make undeniable, inclusive content for the most diverse generation we’ve ever seen.”

Longoria on coming with the pressure that comes with the status quo

Delivering premium content can also be expensive, and striking a balance between affordability and quality can be tricky. Longoria says her company wishes to find that balance and produce budget-friendly premium content to overcome the pressure of the status quo.

“Our business model makes us have skin in the game, take risks as well with the studios and networks and platforms,” she said.

The Overboard actress believes that vertically integrated companies that buy projects within the inner circle and hire the same people evade risks. Doing the contrary will definitely “change the status quo.”

“That’s what I want. I don’t want to be an employee. I want to be a partner. There’s value in that for everyone,” she added. She mentions that her company aims to create content for the “growing market” and not the shrinking market, which comes with risks.