Most favorite celebrities in 2023 Poll: From Rihanna to Taylor Swift; Cast your vote now

In 2023, celebrities have been the talk of the town, from Britney Spears's internet-breaking moments to Taylor Swift grabbing headlines. Let's delve into the lives of these trending stars, offering you a closer look at their stories and accomplishments that have kept them in the spotlight. Here's your go-to guide for the hottest celebrities of 2023.

Most favorite celebrities in 2023



1. Rihanna

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, stormed onto the scene with her hit Pon De Replay. Her relationship with Chris Brown took center stage due to troubling events, but Rihanna's resilience and talents shone even brighter after their split. Known for hit singles and box office hits like Ocean’s 8, Rihanna has diversified her portfolio, becoming a billionaire in 2021. She recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 and is a proud mom of two with A$AP Rocky.

Net Worth: $1.7 Billion

Twitter Followers: 108 Million

Instagram Followers: 139 Million

2. Beyonce

From Destiny’s Child to solo superstardom, Beyoncé's career is a masterpiece. Winning six Grammys in one night, headlining Coachella, and charting 12 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, she holds a record of 32 Grammy wins. While keeping her personal life private, Beyoncé’s relationships, motherhood, and fitness routines keep the media buzzing.

Net Worth: $500 Million

Twitter Followers: 15 Million

Instagram Followers: 292 Million

3. Taylor Swift

Named the most Googled person in 2023, Taylor Swift is a music legend with over 200 million records sold globally. The most-streamed woman on Spotify, her Eras Tour ranked as the second highest-grossing tour ever. Taylor’s controversies, including feuds and high-profile relationships, add spice to her successful career.

Net Worth: $740 Million

Twitter Followers: 92 Million

Instagram Followers: 242 Million

4. Miley Cyrus

From Disney child actress to a superstar with hit singles like Wrecking Ball, Miley Cyrus has had a rollercoaster journey. Despite her headline-grabbing antics, Miley's music and dating history keep fans intrigued. After a fairytale romance and marriage to Liam Hemsworth, the couple sadly parted ways in 2019.

Net Worth: $160 Million

Twitter Followers: 46 Million

Instagram Followers: 194 Million

5. Britney Spears

Pop legend Britney Spears, known as The Princess of Pop, rose to stardom in the '90s. With global success and over 100 million records sold, Britney's personal life, including high-profile relationships and a tumultuous period in the mid-2000s, kept her in the headlines. The #FreeBritney movement gained momentum in 2021, leading to the termination of her conservatorship.

Net Worth: $70 Million

Twitter Followers: 56 Million

Instagram Followers: 43 Million

6. Jennifer Lopez

From the Bronx to chart-topping singles and Hollywood success, Jennifer Lopez is a triple-threat. Her Vegas residency broke records, and her career continues to flourish. J.Lo's inspiring body at 54, relationship reunions, and motherhood inspire fans worldwide.

Net Worth: $400 Million

Twitter Followers: 45 Million

Instagram Followers: 232 Million

7. Kanye West

Kanye West, the controversial rapper and mogul, always makes headlines. From a run for president to creative ventures like Yeezy, his journey includes highs and lows. Named the wealthiest musician in 2022, Adidas cutting ties impacted his net worth, but Kanye remains in the spotlight.

- Net Worth: $500 Million

8. Justin Bieber

Discovered on YouTube at 13, Justin Bieber's career faced ups and downs. Despite controversies, including a tumultuous relationship with Selena Gomez, Justin refocused on well-being, music, and marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Recent albums like Changes and Justice marked his successful comeback.

Net Worth: $400 Million

Twitter Followers: 113 Million

Instagram Followers: 275 Million

9. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, a blockbuster star, remains in the limelight. From The Wolf of Wall Street to recent hits like Babylon and Barbie, her talent is undeniable. Ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses, Margot's captivating smile and acting prowess keep her in the headlines.

Net Worth: $60 Million

10. Adele

Adele, a vocal powerhouse, left an indelible mark on music history with hits like Rolling in the Deep and Hello. Her album 21 earned numerous awards, and a Las Vegas residency in 2022 showcased her enduring popularity.

Net Worth: $220 Million

Twitter Followers: 27 Million

Instagram Followers: 51 Million