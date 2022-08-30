Social media today definitely has immense power. It can make or break the career or reputation of any artist. While some people like J.K. Rowling suffer a backlash from the trolls, others like the K-pop stars keep getting abundance, love, and an ever-increasing fan following.

While some people unknowingly or intentionally invite controversies, others use their social media accounts to upload candid selfies, promote their latest work, or help spread some vital information to their followers. Also, some merely exist so that others can tag them in their pics (hah)!

One of the most favored social media platforms is undeniably Twitter - every single personality mentioned above is found on this platform. It is somehow the most loved yet hated social media platform but does the work of reaching millions of people, bridging the gap between celebs and their fans. From the silliest of things about your favorite artist to the most recent announcements - you want to know, and that'll be on Twitter.

So, today we took to Twitter to list out the top 10 most followed K-pop groups to date, i.e., August 2022. Find out where your favorites stand! Also, do not forget to watch the videos!

Top 10 most followed K-pop groups on Twitter: August 2022 edition

1. BTS

Followers (or rather BTS Army) - 47.1 Million

Debuted - 2013

It is a South Korean boy band known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. The group has 7 members, namely V, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook, who collectively write and produce most of their work.

2. EXO (Kings of K-pop)

Followers - 13.1 Million

Debuted - 2012

It is a South Korean-Chinese boy band from Seoul that perform primarily in three languages, i.e., Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin. The group has 9 members, namely Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, D.O., and Sehun.

3. TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Followers - 13 Million

Debuted - 2019

It is a South Korean boy band created under Big Hit Music. The group has 5 members, namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and HueningKai.

4. TWICE

Followers - 10.7 Million

Debuted - 2015

It is a South Korean girl group created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 9 members, namely Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu. The group - after seven long years - released their 11th mini-album, Between 1&2, on 26 August 2022, with Talk That Talk as the lead single.

5. SEVENTEEN

Followers - 10.1 Million

Debuted - 2015

It is a South Korean boy band created under Pledis Entertainment. The group has 13 members, namely Jeonghan, S.Coups, Joshua, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Woozi, Mingyu, Seungkwan, The8, Vernon, Jun, and Dino.

6. NCT (Neo Culture Technology)

Followers - 9.8 Million

It is a South Korean boy band created under SM Entertainment. The group has 23 members and has four sub-units -

NCT DREAM (debuted - 2016)

NCT 127 (debuted - 2016)

NCT U (debuted - 2016)

WayV (debuted - 2019) - Overseas

7. GOT7

Followers - 9.5 Million

Debuted - 2014

Disbanded - 2021

It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 7 members, namely Yugyeom, Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, Jinyoung, and BamBam.

8. ENHYPEN

Followers - 9.1 Million

Debuted - 2020

It is a South Korean boy band (a joint venture between Hybe Corporation and CJ ENM) created under Belift Lab. The group has 7 members, namely Jay, Heeseung, Jake, Sunoo, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, and Jungwon.

9. NCT DREAM

Followers - 8.6 Million

Debuted - 2016

It is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT which is created under SM Entertainment. The group re-branded in 2020 after all the members became legal adults in South Korea.

10. Stray Kids

Followers - 8.3 Million

Debuted - 2018

It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 8 members, namely Lee Know, Bang Chan, Felix, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and I.N.

These followers are likely to change - increase or decrease - depending on the recent MTV VMAs and the emergence of new K-pop group bands.

So, stay tuned, and we'll keep you updated!