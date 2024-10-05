'Most Fortunate To...': Johnny Depp Praises Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut With McNeal

Johnny Depp, though a close friend of Robert Downey Jr., has now also become one of his biggest fans. Following the Due Date actor’s Broadway debut, many actors and prominent figures from the Hollywood film industry have praised Downey Jr.'s presence on stage. Depp recently joined this list by sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened up about his experience of the play and his thoughts on the Sherlock Holmes actor’s performance.

"Most fortunate to witness my dear, brilliant friend Bob Downey and the superb cast of ‘McNeal’ last night at @lctheater,” Johnny Depp wrote.

Reflecting on the play McNeal, which he attended at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star also encouraged his followers to see the play if they hadn't yet.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp was in New York City this week, for the opening of his own experiential art exhibition, which has been titled A Bunch of Stuff.

Talking about his immersive art exhibition, the star had previously stated, “Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary. These pieces, born of different stages of my journey, are a residue of a life lived.”

He also mentioned that although creation does not happen to be a comfortable process always, for him it happens to be a necessary one.

In May, the Oppenheimer actor confirmed he would make his Broadway debut this fall, but only for a limited period.

The Iron Man star announced this exciting news via Instagram, describing McNeal as a "timely and important" story about the future of art, which he aims to portray.

According to the official synopsis, McNeal tells the story of Jacob McNeal, portrayed by the Tropic Thunder actor. Jacob is described as "one of our greatest" writers and a contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

However, the character faces personal challenges, including an estranged relationship with his son, a new novel, and unresolved grievances. The synopsis also reveals that Jacob McNeal has a deep but unhealthy fascination with artificial intelligence.

McNeal is currently showing for a limited time, running until November 24, 2024.

