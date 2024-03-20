'Most Humble Hero': Meghan Trainor Books Full-Page Newspaper Ad To Thank T-Pain For New Collab

The Me Too singer Meghan Trainor is a singer and TV personality. She started her journey with All About That Bass that was on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart at the number one position for quite some time. It even sold 11 million copies worldwide. As Meghan collabs with rapper T-Pain, fans are curious to know why did the Thank You singer book a full page ad to thank her co-singer in the album Timeless? Find out.

Did Meghan Trainor book a full page ad for T-Pain?

Yes. For Meghan Trainor, working with Booty Wurk singer T-Pain was a dream come true. The pair collaborated on ‘Been Like This’ a song from her sixth album Timeless, Trainor booked a full page advertisement in the Atlanta newspaper to express her gratitude. She was excited as 39-year-old T-Pain was initially not responsive for a collaboration with her. The Mother singer revealed her happiness on the 19th March 2024 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. When T-Pain heard Trainor’s idea, she recalled how, "He was like, ‘I love it, whoa!’ And I was like, ‘Are you going to do a verse?’ And he’s like, ‘For sure.’ And then like, never responded. I was like, ‘He hates me.’" Meghan lost hope for this song after that.

How did T-Pain agree to collaborate with Meghan Trainor?

It was a nervous moment for Trainor as T-Pain is her “favorite artist” and he might have just rejected her offer to collaborate. But she did get the best gift on her 30th birthday that came in December. She said, "Then finally, on my 30th birthday, he came and surprised me at my house. [He] was like, ‘Happy birthday. I did the verse. I’m sorry I ghosted you. Boom!’ And played it.” Meghan Trainor fangirls T-Pain and Carole King a lot. She said, "I’ve been very aggressive about how much I love T-Pain for the past 10 years on every interview. They’re like, ‘Who do you love?’ I’m like, ‘Carole King and T-Pain,'" and also added "People think it’s so cute." Though Trainor says that conversation happened for a year before a “forced collaboration” between the two, it was a great experience. T-Pain was happy with the newspaper advertisement dedicated to him. This collaboration indeed will be a wholesome one. As we wait to see what magic the song brings us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.