'Most humiliating moment of my life': When Margot Robbie opened up about a sneak peek from Barbie going viral

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie came out to rave reviews and an even better public reception. Since July 21, the film crossed USD 1 billion, making Greta Gerwig the only female director ever to cross that billion mark, and becoming the biggest movie since pre-pandemic Avengers: Endgame. In the world of sequels and prequels, Barbie took the crown in theaters. But did you know that back in 2022, the main leads of the film were left horrified as sneak peeks of the movie, taken by paparazzi went viral? Here's what happened.

Margot Robbie explained why she felt embarrassed

In the episode of The Tonight Show that aired on September 19, Margot Robbie recounted a moment of complete embarrassment. This happened when she and Ryan Gosling were spotted in their identical neon rollerblading ensembles while shooting a scene for their then-upcoming film Barbie. The 33-year-old revealed to Jimmy Fallon, "I can't tell you how mortified we were by the way. We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"

Robbie, taking on the role of Barbie, and Gosling, cast as Ken, were on set in Los Angeles in June to shoot a scene. While the actress knew there would be some paparazzi and perhaps a small gathering of people, acknowledging that they did attract attention in those outfits, what she was the 100s of people just gawking at them, taking pictures. Soon after the photos of the two the bright neon clothing went viral.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Did Margot Robbie pitch film as billion-dollar project? Here's why actress used dinosaurs as examples

Barbie broke multiple records at the global and domestic box office

The unmatched supremacy of Barbie on the domestic box office charts has hardly caught anyone off guard. Under the direction of Greta Gerwig, the fantasy film's monumental success has impressed everyone. Surpassing the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, it became the biggest film ever directed by a woman, as well as the biggest film since MCU's blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, that too just after a month of its release.

Meanwhile, many fans had wondered if there's going to be a Barbie 2, as the first movie turned out to be super successful to which Gerwig unfortunately denied.

ALSO READ: How did THIS Chinese movie surpass Barbie's box office this weekend? DEETS Inside