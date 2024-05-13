Mother, Couch Trailer: Ewan McGregor And Ellen Burstyn Team Up For Niclas Larsson's Directorial Debut

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Niclas Larsson is here with his directorial debut titled Mother, Couch. Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn have teamed up as a toxic mother-son duo in the much-talked-about film.

The film was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 9 and is scheduled to hit the US theaters on July 5 this year. However, its distributors, Film Movement and Memory shared the trailer with People ahead of Mother’s Day.

Mother, Couch tells the tale of a dysfunctional family

McGregor plays the role of a mother whose argument with her kids escalates when she abruptly refuses to get up from a couch when they're at a furniture store. The film follows three estranged children David (McGregor), Gruffudd (Rhys Ifans), and Linda (Lara Flynn Boyle) who have to work out a way out of the creepy shop run by identical twins Marco and Marcus (F. Murray Abraham) and their daughter Bella (Taylor Russell). The business turns into a bizarre purgatory where the two families must let go of long-held grudges, and the movie descends into mayhem and insanity.

As per the official synopsis of the movie, “With the help of the store managers and their daughter Bella, the siblings embark on a mind-bending odyssey that forces them to face life-altering truths about their own lives and upbringing.”

What does Niclas Larsson say about his directorial debut film?

Speaking about the film, Larsson said, it is “genuinely a response to today’s mainstream story market” adding that for his directorial debut he “had to make something bold.” He continued, “Something unexpected and unseen. In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine doing that without this remarkable cast. It has been a wild ride and it is a wild ride we present to the audience. I cannot wait to get this strange and beautiful story out in the world.”

The film is produced by Ella Bishop and Pau Suris, Alex Black, and Sara Murphy while Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers under their Lyrical Media banner, Ryan Zacarias, McGregor, and David Harari serve as the executive producers. It was made in co-production with Film i Vast and Snowglobe.

