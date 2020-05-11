Mother’s Day: Justin Bieber expresses his love for mom Patricia with a heartfelt post & cute childhood photos

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Justin Bieber has shared a few adorable childhood pictures wishing his mom Patricia a Happy Mother's Day.

Justin Bieber seems to be making the most out of his time in quarantine. The the-26-year old singer has been practicing social-distancing along with his wife Hailey Baldwin and his family at his home in Canada. From binge-watching movies and TV shows to cooking, the International singer has been making the best use of his quarantine period with his loved ones at home. Infact, Justin and Hailey have been setting the internet on fire with their stunning TikTok videos amid the lockdown.

And now, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Justin has shared a few adorable childhood pictures wishing his mom Patricia a Happy Mother's Day. Not only this, but Justin has even written a heartfelt post for his mom and 'all hero mothers across the world'. Sharing a few cute throwback pictures where little Justin can be seen having a fun time with his mom, the International singer wrote, "Can’t express enough the gratitude for all of the things you sacrificed for me! You always believed in me! I love you mom! Thank you! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL HERO MOTHERS ACROSS THE WORLD TODAY."

Meanwhile, recently, a fan came up with a special edition of Stuck With U with clips of several movies featuring Tom Holland while Justin Bieber shared the fan-made mash up on his social media handle. "Love this. A fan sent us this. Watch the whole thing on my @youtube now. Some of our favorite movies in here. @tomholland2013 #stuckwithuprom #stuckwithu @haileybieber @ArianaGrande," Justin Bieber captioned his post on his Instagram handle. For the uninitiated, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande dropped their first song together amidst the lockdown Stuck With U which celebrates being stuck with a loved one and having to cancel all the plans and just spend quality time with them.

