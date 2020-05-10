Mother's Day 2020: Angelina Jolie remembers her mum & hints at her 'own loss' after splitting from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie remembers her mother, hints at her divorce from Brad Pitt and talks about her daughters in a special note for Mother's Day.

Losing your mother at an early age isn't easy to deal with. It wasn't easy for Angelina Jolie either. Brad Pitt's ex-wife lost her mother when The Eternals star was in her 30s. While Angelina has spoken about her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, from time to time, this Mother's Day, Angelina opened up about her mother's dreams, the impact her death left on Angelina and hinted at her separation from Brad Pitt. The actress walked down the memory lane and recalled that her mother, like the actress, wanted a career in acting. However, when Angie's father cheated on Marcheline, her life came tumbling down.

"When my father had an affair, it changed her life. It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother. Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life," Angelina wrote in the new The New York Times piece. The actress shared that she came across a video of her mother acting in a short film and "she was good."

The mother-of-six went on to reveal the one life lesson her mother gave her before she passed away. "Before her death, she told me that dreams can simply change shape. Her dream to be an artist was in fact her mother’s dream. And later she hoped it would be mine. I think of how true that must be for so many women before us, whose dreams have taken generations to realize," she shared.

As she emotionally opened up about her mother, Angelina recalled that as a child, her mother used to sing Winter, the Rolling Stones, song. Now, when she revisits the song, she realises her mother was lonely and afraid. However, she was determined to fight to make sure her children were all right. To commemorate the memory, Angie also inked "W" on her right hand. As she remembered her mother's struggle, Angie looked her own recent struggles, hinting at her split with Brad.

"As the “w” faded on my hand, so did that feeling of home and protection. Life has taken many turns. I’ve had my own loss and seen my life take a different direction. And it hurt more than I imagined it ever would," she penned. She also spoke about her daughters - Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne - and confessed she is rediscovering her mother and her spirit. "With my girls growing up and being the ages I remember so well as a daughter, I am rediscovering my mother and her spirit. She was a girl who danced all night on the Sunset Strip and loved rock 'n' roll. She was a woman who loved, even after loss, and never lost her grace and her smile," she said.

She also spoke about refugee mothers who struggle to make ends meet. She spoke about the dejections they face but how their love for their children keeps them going. She added that there is nothing more painful for a mother or father than to be unable to provide the necessary things for their children. "But I have learned that when children know how much you love them, sometimes that understanding counts for more than the thing itself. And when they grow up, knowing that you never abandoned them, or left them in an unsafe situation, or ever stopped fighting for them, will be what counts," she added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on good terms despite the bitter divorce battle, reveal sources

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×