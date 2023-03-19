Mother’s Day 2023: Here’s why it is celebrated on different days in the UK and US

Mother’s Day is a holiday dedicated to honoring doting mothers all over the world. This special day is celebrated once a year to show mums how much they are loved and respected by the world and the dates change with every passing year. Since Mother's Day is not an international holiday, every nation can decide when they want to celebrate it. Though the one thing that unites every nation is that Mother's Day is celebrated on a Sunday, Here’s everything you need to know –

When is Mother’s Day 2023 in the UK?

This year, people across the UK will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 19. Unlike Christmas and Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day falls on different dates in different countries due to some religious connotations. In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on the fourth Sunday during the Christian festival of Lent. As the date of Lent changes every year, so does the date of Mother’s Day. The Christian festival of Lent is celebrated to pay tribute to all the loving mothers in the world. Mother’s Day comes three weeks before Easter Sunday, which happens to be on 9th April. Apart from the UK, Jersey, Ireland, Guernsey, and Nigeria also celebrate Mother’s Day on the same day as the UK.

When is it celebrated in the US?

This year, American Mother’s Day will fall on Sunday 14 May 2023 with almost 100 countries celebrating the occasion on the same day. This includes Europe, South America, Africa, etc. The US Mother’s Day is not connected to any religious aspect. It was established in 1914 as a result of a campaign started by Anna Jarvis, an American lady whose mother had passed away in May. Later, it was agreed that every second Sunday in May would be celebrated as Mother’s Day in the United States.

