Mother’s Day: Kim-Kris to Gigi-Yolanda; Top Stunning celebrity mother-daughter pairs we adore
From ‘The Kardashians’ to ‘The Hadids’, this Mother’s Day, we have curated a list of top mother-daughter duos that definitely deserve to be celebrated.
There's something about the mother-daughter duo that transcends all kinds of bonds. To prove that there are plenty of songs and movies celebrating the love between mothers and daughters. In fact, as of now, the internet is all about thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts from daughters. However, in the spirit of celebrating the special bond between mothers and daughters, we have curated an exceptional list of the top 10 famous mother-daughter duos.
With the perfect little list of actresses with famous mothers, we are here with the list of the biggest Hollywood actresses along with their exceptional daughters. Get ready to be pleasantly surprised because we bet, you never knew some of these were even related. Right from Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, we have enlisted the most famous mother-daughter duos that have been huge successes in the industry. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for 10 exquisite mother-daughter pairs.
10 Iconic Celebrity Mother-Daughter duos
1. Gigi Hadid, and Yolanda Foster (and Bella Hadid) - It’s a trio!!
- Names: Gigi Hadid
- Birth name: Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid,
- Sister: Bella Hadid aka Isabella Khairiah Hadid
- Mother’s name: Yolanda Foster
- Date of Birth: April 23, 1995
- Age: 28
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Profession: Model, Television Personality
- Nationality: American
Yolanda Hadid has been one of the most celebrated models of her time. Following in her footsteps, her daughter Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid began their career as models. Both the models are pretty successful in their field and the trio actually shares a pretty perfect relationship. Moreover, not too long ago the 28-year-old Gigi Hadid gave birth to a daughter with Zayn Malik. Clearly, Khai and Gigi are another iconic mother-daughter duo in the making. The models have worked with pretty much every leading designer right now.
2. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
- Name: Kaia Gerber
- Mother’s name: Cindy Crawford
- Birth name: Kaia Jordan Gerber
- Date of Birth: September 3, 2001
- Age: 21
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Profession: Model, Actress
- Nationality: American
The daughter of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber born as Kaia Jordan Gerber is one of the biggest names of all time. Just like Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber is one of the most sought-after models of all time. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are definitely one of the iconic mother-daughter duos in the industry.
3. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
- Name: Reese Witherspoon
- Daughter’s Name: Ava Phillippe
- Birth name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
- Date of Birth: March 22, 1976
- Age: 47
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.
- Profession: Actress, Producer
- Nationality: American
Famous for movies like Legally Blonde and Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon and her gorgeous 23-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe is another one of the chicest mother-daughter pairs. The two stunning women practically look like sisters.
4. Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
- Names: Vanessa Bryant
- Daughters’ name: Natalia Bryant
- Birth name: Vanessa Urbieta Cornejo aka Vanessa Laine
- Date of Birth: May 5, 1982
- Age: 41
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Profession: President and CEO of Granity Studios, Board of Directors of Bodyarmor SuperDrink, Philanthropist, Business executive, Model
- Spouse: Kobe Bryant
- Nationality: American
The daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant is a 20-year-old model. Undoubtedly, Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant are mother-daughter pair that definitely stands out. While Vanessa has had a pretty successful career as a President and CEO of Granity Studios, Board of Directors of Bodyarmor SuperDrink, Philanthropist, Business executive, and Model, Natalie is a film major currently signed with IMG Models.
5. Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith
- Name: Dakota Johnson
- Mother’s name: Melanie Griffith
- Birth name: Dakota Mayi Johnson
- Date of Birth: October 4, 1989
- Age: 33
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, U.S.
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: American
The Fifty Shades of Grey famed actress Dakota Johnson has definitely been in the limelight after being cast as Anastasia Steele. If you didn't know already, Dakota is actually the daughter of actor Don Johnson and actress Melanie Griffith. Dakota has also appeared in other movies like, The Social Network, The Lost Daughter, How to be Single? and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Dakota and Melanie are one of the most prominent Hollywood mother-daughter pairs.
6. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
- Name: Kate Hudson
- Mother’s name: Goldie Hawn
- Birth name: Kate Garry Hudson
- Date of Birth: April 19, 1979
- Age: 44
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Profession: Actress, Businesswoman
- Nationality: American
One of the biggest Hollywood actresses of all time, who’s also the daughter of a famous actress, is Kate Moss. Daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actress Goldie Hawn, Kate Moss has been famous for her movies including, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold, and Bride Wars among several others. Goldie Hawn, on the other hand, has appeared in films like, There's a Girl in My Soup, Butterflies Are Free, The Sugarland Express, Foul Play, and Seems Like Old Times among others. Moreover, both actresses have received several awards and have been even nominated for an Oscar.
7. Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
- Name: Lindsay Lohan
- Mother’s name: Dina Lohan
- Birth name: Lindsay Dee Lohan
- Date of Birth: July 2, 1986
- Age: 36
- Place of birth: New York City, U.S.
- Profession: Actress, Singer
- Nationality: American
Another famous mother-daughter duo has to be Lindsay and Dina Lohan. Lindsay began her career with Dina as her manager. With Lindsay’s talent and Dina’s guidance Lindsay’s acting career skyrocketed. Famous movies by Lindsay Lohan that you must watch include, The Parent Trap, Life-Size, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, Speak, A Little More Personal, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and Just My Luck among several others.
8. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner (And more!) (The Kardashians/Jenners)
- Name: Kim Kardashian
- Mother’s name: Kris Jenner
- Birth name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of Birth: October 21, 1980
- Age: 42
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Profession: Socialite, Model, Media Personality, Businesswoman
- Nationality: American
TBH, the Kardashian/Jenner family is loaded with iconic mother-daughter duos. Kris Jenner actually has five beautiful daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. The family gained success after their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians followed by The Kardashians. While Kris and her daughters have a pretty solid bond. There are other mother-daughter duos in the family that are worth mentioning, these Include, Kim Kardashian and North West, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick, along with Kylie Jenner and the cutest Stormi Webster.
9. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
- Name: Beyoncé
- Daughter’s name: Blue Ivy
- Birth name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of Birth: September 4, 1981
- Age: 41
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, U.S.
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, record producer, business, woman, director
- Nationality: American
The 41-year-old pop icon and her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter have to be the cutest mother-daughter duo on this list. Nicknamed the Queen Bey, Beyoncé is not only a great mom but is one of the biggest performers of all time. Some of the most famous Beyoncé songs include Crazy in Love and Baby Boy. One of the most successful performers of all time, Queen Bey has also starred in a number of movies including Goldmember, The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, Obsessed, and The Lion King among several others.
10. Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
- Name: Demi Moore
- Daughter’s name: Rumer Willis
- Birth name: Demi Gene Guynes
- Date of Birth: November 11, 1962
- Age: 60
- Place of birth: Roswell, New Mexico, U.S.
- Profession: Actress, Film Producer
- Nationality: American
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis is another pair that made it to the list of 10 stunning mother-daughter pairs of all time. 60-year-old Demi Moore has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She has achieved a number of awards and has been seen in movies like Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Bobby, Mr. Brooks, Margin Call, and Rough Night among several others. Rumer Willis on the other hand has been seen in shows and movies like Now and Then, Striptease, Hostage, The House Bunny, Sorority Row, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood among several others.
While people like to use terms like ‘nepotism’ or ‘nepo baby’ when it comes to celebrity kids, these celebrities have managed to solidify their place in the industry with their exceptional performances. When it comes to star kids, they are practically stars in making and will definitely be successful in whatever field they chose. Regardless, we absolutely adore the above-mentioned mother-daughter pairs. Tell us which one is your favorite.
