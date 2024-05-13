'Mother's Day Looking A Little Different': Parenthood Alum Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy

Actress Mae Whitman is one of the few actresses in the industry who has managed to elevate her acting performance with every project she has worked on.

The actress surprised everyone as she dropped the news of her pregnancy. She took a very creative approach in announcing her pregnancy via her Instagram handle during Mother’s Day weekend. Read ahead to know how the 35-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy.

Mae Whitman announces her pregnancy

The Good Girls actress took to her Instagram and shared a post consisting of her pictures from the NBC’s Parenthood series. Her first picture from the post featured a candid picture with her costars from the hit series, Lauren Graham, who played her onscreen mother, and Miles Heizer, who played her onscreen brother

She also posted pictures of her character, Amber Holt from the series being pregnant. The soon-to-be mother captioned the post saying, “Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!” She added, “Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal.”

Fans congratulate Mae Whitman

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Whitman’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans congratulating her on her upcoming journey of parenthood. A fan congratulated her and exclaimed, “Love You”. Another fan wrote, “ Wow full circle moment.”

Many of her celebrity friends have also contributed to the comments sections. Her The Duff co-star Robbie Amell congratulated the star. Busy Philips wrote, “love a hard launch”. Other celebrities including Melanie Lynskey, Amanda Seyfried, and Christina Hendricks shared their excitement and congratulated the actress.

The actress isn't really an Instagrammer as she rarely shares posts and updates about herself on her handle. But her 2023 posts revealed her love for Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old actress had attended the Eras concert with Miles Heizer and posted pictures of the same.

The actress captioned, “This must be what that old cardigan felt like after it got snatched from under the bed :,) Taylor you’re my favorite and ur a superhero and I love you. I don’t understand how you do what you do but I’m forever insanely thankful that you do it. And miles you’re my my my my…. Lover.”

