Mother's Day: Nick Jonas shares a cute video of mom Denise & mother in law Madhu Chopra shaking a leg together

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick Jonas has shared an adorable video of his mom Denise Jonas and his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra dancing with the dance mannequins.

Due to the current situation going on in the world, celebrations and festivals have taken a backseat but this hasn't stopped everyone to showers wishes for one another on social media. And yesterday on the occasion of Mother's Day, social media was flooded with wishes and posts as everyone shared adorable pictures, videos and messages for their mommies on social media. And why not? After all, mother indeed pays an important role in everyone's life. There is not a day that can go without mom!

And on the occasion of this special day, Nick Jonas has shared an adorable video of his mom Denise Jonas and his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra dancing with the dance mannequins. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Flashback on this Mother’s Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love." The singer shared another post as well, from the day of his and 's wedding.

In the first picture shared, we can see Nick all suited up and all set for his wedding is holding on to his Momma's hand who looks stunning in a green gown. In the second picture, we can see the two gorgeous ladies Denise Jonas and Madhu Chopra smiling while striking a pose for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "So grateful to have such an incredible mother and now mother in law. #happymothersday."

Meanwhile, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in quarantine and they have been trying to keep up. In fact, Priyanka has been associated with multiple initiatives to spread awareness, make lives easy for people who are having a difficult time, and so many other things.

