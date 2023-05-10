Mother’s Day: Sweet movies to watch with your mum at home

While dedicating just one day to your mother might not be enough, regardless it has to be the perfect excuse to spoil your moms with plenty of flowers, gifts, brunches, and dinners. However, if history is any testimony there’s something moms not liking materialistic gifts. While you can go for a thoughtful DIY present for your Mom, we highly recommend pairing any gift you’re planning with plenty of quality time with her.

A fancy dinner might give her a chance to dress up, but a bonding activity like a movie night with her kids, will never not make Mother’s Day special. So, whether you already planned out what you want to gift your mom on her Mother’s Day or you are still in the planning phase, you can definitely add a little time for heartwarming movies to your itinerary. The best part is that we have already done the research and listed out just the perfect movies that you’d love to watch with your mother, grandmother, stepmother, aunts, or even older sister. All you need to do is prep a big bowl of popcorn and keep some tissues handy because you’re going to have a hell of a time laughing, crying, and feeling your heart out with the perfect assortment of feel-good films.

Right from classics like The Parent Trap to under-rated mother-daughter movies like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson's starrer Mother’s Day, we have enlisted a little something for everyone. So what are you waiting for keep scrolling for the ultimate list of movies to watch with your mother on Mother’s Day.

11 movies to watch with your mother on Mother’s Day:

1. Mother's Day (2016)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Duration: 118 min

118 min Star Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts Director: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

For the perfect movie night with your mother on Mother's Day, what can be better than watching a movie titled Mother's Day? Mother's Day is a 2016 comedy-drama directed by Gary Marshall who also directed the Julia Robert starrer Hollywood hit titled Pretty Woman. The movie features an iconic star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson as well as Julia Roberts. Apart from the A-list cast, another reason why you should watch this movie is, that it is an absolute mood lifter.

2. Yes Day (2021)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Duration: 86 min

86 min Star Cast: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega

Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega Director: Miguel Arteta

Miguel Arteta Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Another fun movie you can watch on a family movie night is Michael Arteta’s ‘Yes Day’! The 2021 movie features stars like Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega among several others. The fun comedy-drama features a plot where the mom played by Jennifer Garner promises to say yes to every wild request by her kids. Watch this lively family drama to witness a chaotic day of full of junk food, fun visits and so much more. The movie is available on Netflix to stream.

3. Bad Moms (2016)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Duration: 100 min

100 min Star Cast: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell

Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Jon Lucas, Scott Moore Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

While the movie is titled Bad Moms, it actually sends a message that moms are miracle workers and deserve a break. Directed by Jon Lucas, and Scott Moore, this 2016 drama features a star cast including Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell. The three actresses brilliantly play the roles of three under-appreciated and tired moms to decide to take things down a notch. It is when they stop trying to be perfect they get a taste of their long-overdue freedom and fun. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

4. Stepmom (1998)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Duration: 125 min

125 min Star Cast: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris

Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Year of release: 1998

1998 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Another movie that’s full of overwhelming moments is Stepmom. The 1998 classic drama, features a story of a mother played by Susan Sarandon who is diagnosed with a terminal disease, and a stepmom played by Julia Roberts. Directed by Chris Columbus, this tear-jerker is definitely a Mother’s Day flick. The movie is indeed a tribute to moms all around the world. The movie is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Mothers and Daughters (2016)

Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Duration: 90 min

90 min Star Cast: Selma Blair, Luke Mitchell, Symmetry

Selma Blair, Luke Mitchell, Symmetry Director: Paul Duddridge, Nigel Levy

Paul Duddridge, Nigel Levy Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

This 2016 movie titled Mothers and Daughters is clearly the perfect movie pick for mothers and daughters. Directed by Paul Duddridge and Nigel Levy, the movie features the best of Selma Blair, Luke Mitchell, and Symmetry among several others. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and features a story through the lens of a pregnant photographer Rigby Grey who explores different aspects of motherhood.

6. Otherhood (2019)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Duration: 100 min

100 min Star Cast: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman Director: Cindy Chupack

Cindy Chupack Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Otherhood is a 2019 movie that features a story of how a group of moms strives to reconnect with their sons. This underrated watch, about motherhood, is certainly another perfect film in our list of movies that you should watch with your mum on Mother’s Day. Directed by Cindy Chupak, this soulful comedy-drama can help you redefine your bond with your parents, children, pals, and even your spouse. Not just that, the movie is an introspection that redefines relationships with the self.

7. Mamma Mia! The Movie (2008)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy, Musical, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Musical, Romance Duration: 108 min

108 min Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried

Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Phyllida Lloyd Year of release: 2008

2008 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

This Meryl Streep starrer is another movie, your mother will love watching with you. The 2018 movie is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and is a lively musical that features a plot where a daughter pursues to finally find her father. The movie is famous for ABBA's greatest hits and is definitely the perfect pick for a day of fun and laughter. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch.

8. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Duration: 125 min

125 min Star Cast: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan

Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Writers: Anne Fine, Randi M Singer, Leslie Dixon

Anne Fine, Randi M Singer, Leslie Dixon Year of release: 1993

1993 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs. Doubtfire is another classic movie that illustrates, motherhood is an emotion. The movie features stars including Robin Williams, Sally Field, and Pierce Brosnan. Available on Disney+ Hotstar, this classic comedy explains how any loving person can be a "Mom."

9. The Mother (2023)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Thriller

Drama, Action, Thriller Duration: 115 min

115 min Star Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci

Jennifer Lopez, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci Director: Niki Caro

Niki Caro Writers: Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig, Misha Green

Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig, Misha Green Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

This highly anticipated Jennifer Lopez movie has to be the perfect movie to watch with your mum on Mother’s Day. The movie features stars Gael García Bernal, and Paul Raci apart from Jennifer Lopez. All set to release on May 12, 2023, the action drama features the story of an assassin and how she seeks revenge. The movie is all about a mother’s protective instinct toward their children.

10. Moxie (2021)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy, Music

Drama, Comedy, Music Duration: 119 min

119 min Star Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena

Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena Director: Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Directed by Amy Poehler, this coming-of-age teen drama showcases a story of a teenage girl who inherits a lot more than just looks from her mom. Featuring Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, and Alycia Pascual-Pena among others, this Netflix musical drama about smashing patriarchy is certainly a must-watch.

11. Dumplin’ (2018)

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Duration: 110 min

110 min Star Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, Odeya Rush

Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, Odeya Rush Director: Anne Fletcher

Anne Fletcher Writers: Kristin Hahn, Julie Murphy

Kristin Hahn, Julie Murphy Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime video

Netflix, Amazon Prime video IMDb Rating: 6.5 /10

We highly recommend watching Anne Fletcher’s 2018 comedy-drama titled Dumplin’. The teen drama features stars including Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, and Odeya Rush. The movie is an absolute entertainer and showcases many teen issues packed with fun moments.

Pick any of the above-listed movies to watch with your mum this Mother’s Day to spend quality time with your mom. In fact, if you are missing your mom or are in the mood to watch something that reminds you of her, you have certainly hit the jackpot. This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on the 14th of May and we highly recommend you bookmark this page for a binge-fest with your mom.

