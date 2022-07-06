'Mother's Milk': Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, Olivia Cooke to star in the upcoming opioid thriller

Actors Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor and Olivia Cooke are set to star in the upcoming opioid-themed thriller 'Mother's Milk'.

The film, which recently wrapped production in New York, is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison, reports 'Variety'.

Prior credits from the director include Sundance Special Jury Prize winner 'As You Are', and the Margot Robbie-starring 'Dreamland'.

Aside from the three leads, additional cast includes Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge.

'Mother's Milk' follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death.

Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of their small city in upstate New York, where they uncover an even darker secret.

"Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for," Joris-Peyrafitte said in a statement.

"I'm so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers."

The film was funded by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment, via his financing arm SSS Film Capital, with his sales banner The Syndicate handling worldwide sales for the picture.

Sanghani also produces alongside Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Swank executive produces the film with Peter Winther, Brent Stiefel of Votiv Films and Lizzie Friedman, Karen Lauder and Greg Little of Priority Pictures.

