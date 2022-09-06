Which movies are leaving Netflix in September 2022?
Netflix is removing some of our favorite shows from its site to make way for more Netflix original movies and shows. Let's get an insight into what is leaving Netflix in September 2022. Save it for later!
Since major streaming platforms (Netflix competitors), like Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, etc., have started streaming their own movies and shows on their own channels, the popularity of common streaming websites like Netflix has definitely gone down (comparatively). We already know that Netflix keeps adding and subtracting movies and shows from time to time. However, this time around Netflix is more focused on becoming a self-sufficient platform that is not reliant on other studios and broadcasters for content.
Dozens of movies and shows, including Mean Girls, Boogie Nights, Nightcrawler, Catch Me If You Can, Argo, Se7en, Dumb and Dumber, Blade Runner (new and old), Constantine, I Am Legend, The Vampire Diaries, and Insidious, are saying goodbye this month. However, on a positive note, many of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies still remain, and titles that are new on Netflix will keep dropping throughout the month.
I'm sure there is at least one movie for every movie buff out there - whether you are in the mood for a futuristic sci-fi, raunchy comedy, thriller, teenage drama, or crime drama. So, here is the list of every movie that we will lose out on from Netflix. Also, we have mentioned it date-wise, so you know which is going out when - create your watchlist accordingly!
Movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in September 2022
- 9 September 2022
Nightcrawler
- 10 September 2022
How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 12 September 2022
Offspring - Seasons 1-7
- 14 September 2022
Saved by the Bell - Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
- 17 September 2022
Skylines
- 18 September 2022
Dark Skies
Dark Matter - Seasons 1-3
- 25 September 2022
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blade Runner 2049
- 29 September 2022
Gotham - Seasons 1-5
- 30 September 2022
Argo
Catch Me If You Can
Dirty Harry
The Cave
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Constantine
Dumb and Dumber
Insidious
Boogie Nights
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Mean Girls
Made of Honor
My Babysitter's a Vampire - Seasons 1-2
The Rite
The Perfect Storm
Se7en
The Sweetest Thing
Old School
Wrap Up
The good news is that September has just begun, and we have an entire month to ourselves to binge our top favorite movies and shows before they get wiped out from Netflix.
