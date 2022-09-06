Which movies are leaving Netflix in September 2022?

Since major streaming platforms (Netflix competitors), like Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, etc., have started streaming their own movies and shows on their own channels, the popularity of common streaming websites like Netflix has definitely gone down (comparatively). We already know that Netflix keeps adding and subtracting movies and shows from time to time. However, this time around Netflix is more focused on becoming a self-sufficient platform that is not reliant on other studios and broadcasters for content.

Dozens of movies and shows, including Mean Girls, Boogie Nights, Nightcrawler, Catch Me If You Can, Argo, Se7en, Dumb and Dumber, Blade Runner (new and old), Constantine, I Am Legend, The Vampire Diaries, and Insidious, are saying goodbye this month. However, on a positive note, many of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies still remain, and titles that are new on Netflix will keep dropping throughout the month.

I'm sure there is at least one movie for every movie buff out there - whether you are in the mood for a futuristic sci-fi, raunchy comedy, thriller, teenage drama, or crime drama. So, here is the list of every movie that we will lose out on from Netflix. Also, we have mentioned it date-wise, so you know which is going out when - create your watchlist accordingly!

Movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in September 2022

9 September 2022

Nightcrawler

10 September 2022

How to Train Your Dragon 2

12 September 2022

Offspring - Seasons 1-7

14 September 2022

Saved by the Bell - Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

17 September 2022

Skylines

18 September 2022

Dark Skies

Dark Matter - Seasons 1-3

25 September 2022

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blade Runner 2049

29 September 2022

Gotham - Seasons 1-5

30 September 2022

Argo

Catch Me If You Can

Dirty Harry

The Cave

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Constantine

Dumb and Dumber

Insidious

Boogie Nights

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Mean Girls

Made of Honor

My Babysitter's a Vampire - Seasons 1-2

The Rite

The Perfect Storm

Se7en

The Sweetest Thing

Old School

Wrap Up

The good news is that September has just begun, and we have an entire month to ourselves to binge our top favorite movies and shows before they get wiped out from Netflix.

