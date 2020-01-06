Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson turns 65; Fans shower him with wishes on social media

As Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson turns a year older, fans are wishing the comedian on social media. Check it out.

Celebrated English actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson turned 65 today, i.e. December 28. The actor who is known for his remarkable performance as Mr. Bean, is undoubtedly one of the funniest actors the world has ever seen. This is the man who defined silent comedy back when we were probably too young to comprehend the depth of it and made our childhood amazing. On his birthday, his fans flooded social media and showered the legendary actor with love and good wishes.

Thanking the actor for a memorable childhood, a fan tweeted, “Happy birthday #MrBean #RowanAtkinson Thank you for my memorable Childhood memories.” “Happy Birthday comedy king #RowanAtkinson. The Man Who Has The SuperNatural Power Of Making Us Laugh WithOut Speaking A Single World,” another wrote. In addition to Mr. Bean, the actor is also known for playing the lead role in Johnny English, a series of British action-comedy films. Johnny English gives a humorous twist to the concept of power-packed action movies like James Bond and Die Another Day. Listing down his various memorable performances in the world of cinema, a fan wrote, “Happy 65th birthday to a British comedian as talented and funny as they come, be it Mr. Bean, Blackadder, Johnny English and beyond; the inimitable Rowan Atkinson!”

Happy Birthday comedy king ( #RowanAtkinson ). The Man Who Has The SuperNatural Power Of Making Us Laugh WithOut Speaking A Single World #HappyBirthdayMrBean#HappyBirthdayRowanAtkinson pic.twitter.com/GQiYXSci36 — Suresh-EAV (@SureshEav) January 6, 2020

Happy 65th birthday to a British comedian as talented and funny as they come, be it Mr Bean, Blackadder, Johnny English and beyond; the inimitable Rowan Atkinson! pic.twitter.com/SFcd2PqJt7 — ᑢᕼᖇᓰS (@GelNerd) January 6, 2020

The actor was last seen owning the big screens in Johnny English Strikes Again, which released in 2018. Later the same year, the actor hogged headlines after a piece of fake news about his death went viral. The video report suggested that the actor died in a car crash while attempting a stunt. The Sun later clarified that the scam was an attempt to steal data and damage computer systems. The bogus post, which looked like a Fox News report, featured a photograph of Rowan Atkinson along with the caption “R.I.P. 1955-2017”. The post included a video play button, implying that it will show footage of the comedian’s death if you press it.

The publication also warned the people against clicking the play button, asserting that users who clicked the video link would be redirected to a falsified security page prompting them to dial a phone number. The report further claimed that anyone who calls the number would be asked to provide their credit card information in order to purchase a software fix, which would actually expose their computer systems to a serious virus.

