Mr. Beast Death Hoax: YouTuber is still alive, viral claim debunked

This is not the first time Mr. Beast has been falsely declared dead on social media. Back in 2021, rumors circled the internet that the American YouTuber passed away. Although, the death hoax was later debunked. Mr. Beast needs no introduction. He is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world and has been named the most-followed person on the planet in March 2023. It all started with a post shared by a Twitter user Dake on March 16, 2023, stating that famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr. Beast has died due to a fatal car accident on highway 62 near Main St. Soon the fake news began circulating on social media and went viral. The post has received 10,000 likes with a huge number of fans commenting on it. Although, the death rumors were debunked quickly thereafter.

Mr. Beast’s fans' reaction over the death hoax

Though the news was fake, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy over social media. The death hoax has left fans confused and furious. Some fans have even called out the fake post that surfaced on Twitter. One fan commented, "Fake news, stop lying." A second user commented, "He is not dead." Another user commented, “Why would you believe it when he was perfectly well hours ago and had no physical problems.”

All about Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson is a well-known YouTuber with over 130 million subscribers and is the fourth most followed social media influencer on the platform. He is best known for sharing videos that center around expensive stunts. He has become very popular since 2017 when one of his videos went viral and gained tens of thousands of views. He is often seen traveling with his girlfriend, Thea Booysen, whom he has been dating for over six months.

