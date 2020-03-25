Mr & Mrs Smith: Here's why the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer is the Pinkvilla Pick of the Day

As we are in the confines of our homes and more or less bored out of our minds in self-isolation, we tell you why the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is the apt Pinkvilla Pick of the Day.

What happens when you get two of the hottest Hollywood stars to collaborate on a movie, whose genre is a blend between action, comedy with the flavours of a tantalising romance? Well, you get Doug Liman's 2005 directorial, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Back then, having Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the same movie felt like fireworks and after watching it, the same fireworks multiplied to another level! Obviously, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is known for the infamous Brangelina affair, but let's not forget just how entertaining the movie really was!

Mr. & Mrs. Smith ain't Oscar-worthy by a mile, but it's the sizzling chemistry shared between Brad and Angelina, which was extremely hard to deny. For the unversed, worry not, because we have got you covered! In Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brangelina play John and Jane, who seems to be your average joe couple with normal jobs. However, what the married couple is secretly lying about (from the world as well as each other!) is the fact that they work for different contract killing firms. The fun really begins when they find their true identities and start targetting each other instead!

Check out the trailer of Mrs. & Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie below:

Interestingly, even the supporting cast is brimmed with top names like Vince Vaughn, Kerry Washington and Adam Brody. Enough can't be said about the chemistry that Brad and Angelin ooze out in this action flick! Every sequence between the two is electric and it's evident why they both fell hard for each other! A particularly memorable scene (No! Not the one you're thinking! But, you know that too!) is when they are aware of each other's identity and start dancing at a restaurant, taunting each other along the way. The after-hours action sequence in their humble abode is a whole another story!

Even the action sequences are choreographed with finesse and have a fast & furious spark attached. Whether it be the car chase sequence where John and Jane are being attacked ruthlessly or even when John tries to attack Jane and her squad in the middle of a dessert. Mr. & Mrs. Smith was also known for its sleek fashion with Brad's unforgettable buzzcut and Angie's pure adoration for all things black. Their all-black dinner attires come to mind when we think of the action flick.

The storyline itself was a unique concept, atypical to a romance movie as it blended two eccentric characters, who just happen to be contract killers. They hate each other's guts but also find out that they can't seem to kill each other, especially when the offer presents itself. Call it a guilty pleasure but watching a wholesome action entertainer with Brangelina for 120 minutes is just what we recommend for all those that are suffering from self-isolation blues.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will make you laugh and fall in love with Brangelina as it invokes a sense nostalgic over the Hollywood power couple, whose real-life romance blossomed post the release of the film. After his divorce with Jennifer Aniston, Brad and Angelina made their relationship official and went on to have six wonderful children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11. While getting married in 2014, Brangelina, unfortunately, headed for splitsville in September 2016 and broke a million hearts, in the process. And, it was not on amicable terms either! Moreover, it's been years since Brad and Angie filed for divorce but the ex-couple are currently battling in court over the custody of their kids. However, for the sake of their children, the couple is keeping a united front. We still can't help but miss them though!

As they say, Brangelina may have had an expiry date but we will always have Mr. & Mrs. Smith!

If you could recommend a movie or a TV show that everyone should be watching now, especially during the quarantine lockdown, which one would you choose? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

