Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Phoebe Waller-Bridge QUITS upcoming series due to 'creative differences' with Donald Glover?

Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith is looking for a new leading woman. The straight-to-series remake of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 New Regency feature has lost Phoebe Waller-Bridge as their lead actress. According to sources, the Emmy winner for Fleabag had a different creative vision for the project than Donald Glover, with whom she was set to appear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover, who came up with the concept and pitched it to his buddy and co-star in Solo: A Actor Wars Story, will still be involved as a co-creator, executive producer, and star. Francesca Sloane is co-creator and showrunner of the series. However, the film is a remake of Doug Liman's 2005 action comedy of the same name, which featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and was directed by Doug Liman. The plot revolved around a bored married couple who discover they are both assassins hired by rival agencies to murder each other.

According to sources, Waller-Bridge and Glover are still friends after their amicable separation. The character of Waller-Bridge will now be replaced, with the series set to premiere in 2022. The series' writing is already underway, with production set to begin next year. The announcement comes seven months after the pairing of the two Emmy winners for the action-update thriller's sparked a social media frenzy.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge is presently working on Indiana Jones 5 and has just contributed to the screenplay for the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. Waller-Bridge also serves as an executive producer on the forthcoming final season of AMC/BBC America's Killing Eve. On the other hand, Glover is now in post-production on the third season of FX's Atlanta and is in production on the fourth season, for which he wrote all of the scripts. The third season of the Emmy-winning comedy is set to premiere in the first half of 2022, with season four following a few months later.

