EXCLUSIVE: Maya Erskine Shares What Sets Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series Apart From Brangelina Film, Weighs In On 'Getting In Shape' For Show

In a recent exclusive snippet, actress Maya Erskine provides insights into the highly anticipated Amazon Original series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring herself alongside Donald Glover. The show, a thrilling reinterpretation of the 2005 blockbuster, promises to captivate audiences with a unique blend of espionage, humor, and a fresh perspective on the iconic spy couple. Here is all we know about the new venture by Amazon Prime.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Remake: What is the Plot?

Erskine, who portrays the mysterious and lethal agent Jane Smith, reveals a key distinction from the original film. Unlike the 2005 version where the protagonists discover each other's spy identities, in this rendition, Erskine shares, "We know we are entering this agreement of becoming partners and essentially carrying out missions together.

But having to pose as a married couple. It is like an arranged marriage." This twist adds a layer of complexity to their relationship, evolving from a business partnership into a nuanced interplay of trust and emotions.

Erskine's Experience of Working in Action-Packed Roles

Addressing the physical demands of her role, Erskine opens up about the unique challenges she faced, especially considering her recent childbirth. Despite initial doubts, she embraced a rigorous training regimen, working with a dedicated trainer four to five days a week.

Reflecting on the journey, Erskine states, "I had to get really into shape fast." The actress highlights the collaboration with an outstanding stunt team, underscoring the dedication required to execute the action sequences, particularly in the final episode.

Streaming Details & More to Know

Mr. & Mrs. Smith spans eight gripping episodes, co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. The series, available exclusively on Prime Video, can be streamed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Amazon Original promises a blend of the familiar thrill from the 2005 film with new and exciting elements tailored to the world and characters of the show.

As Maya Erskine and Donald Glover take on the iconic roles of Jane and John Smith, audiences can anticipate a fresh and engaging spin on the classic spy narrative in this action-comedy series. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is set to become a must-watch for fans of espionage, humor, and dynamic character relationships. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

