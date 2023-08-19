'Mr. Perfectly Fine': Sophie Turner subtly makes fun of husband Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift's romantic history using tour bracelets

Taylor Swift is enjoying the biggest high of her career with the massive success of her Eras Tour and the re-recordings of her previous albums breaking streaming records. On the other hand, her dating history has continued to remain in the limelight over the years. Swift and Joe Jonas dated back in 2008 and their relationship was surely the topic of much debate.

As per rumors, the singer also wrote more than one song about the member of the Jonas Brothers. Now, in an interesting twist, Jonas' wife Sophie Turner has subtly made fun of Jonas and Swift's relationship history using a tour bracelet and fans are absolutely loving it.

Sophie Turner makes fun of Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift's history using bracelet

The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium and one of the pictures trolls Jonas in a hilarious way. Turner posted several pictures from the night and captioned the post, "[musical note emoji] long long New York nights [musical note emoji]." The first image was of them backstage with her kissing Jonas' hand entangled with hers. She wore a sparkly green dress for attending the concert.

the second slide featured a close-up of the friendship bracelets she had stacked onto her arm in true tour concert style but fans were quick to notice one amongst the sea of colorful beads. One of the bracelets says "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and is a hilarious dig at Jonas and his history with Swift. Fans were quick to notice the playful jest and made their reactions known in the comments. One user wrote, "The Mr. Perfectly Fine bracelet is sending me."

Another said, "The Mr. Perfectly Fine bracelet [eyes emoji] [laughing face emoji] Sophie is such a queen." A third wrote, "not the mr perfectly fine bracelet lmao." Even the official account replied, "'mr perfectly fine' [clapping hands emoji]." For the unversed, Jonas and Swift dated for a few months in 2008, and she later revealed that he broke up with her over the phone. Swift also proceeded to divulge that "Forever & Always" was about Jonas.

Taylor Swift's songs about Joe Jonas

But that isn't the only song she wrote about the former Disney star. Since Swift and Jonas broke up before her album Fearless released in 2008, fans have speculated that many songs on the album are about their short-term romance. In 2021, when Swift re-released the album under the name Fearless (Taylor's Version), she included a few unreleased vault tracks that she wrote during the album's original release. "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is about Jonas.

This explains the dig Turner took at her husband. In her 2020 song Invisible String, the lyrics say, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart. / Now I send their babies presents." Jonas and Turner married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2020. Swift was reported to have sent them a gift. The couple now have two children.

