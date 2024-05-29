Mrs Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub Says Robin Williams Was One of the First People in Her Life to Speak Openly About Mental Health

Do we all recall the famous movie, Mrs. Doutfire? Well, recently, teen star Lisa Jakub from the film marked the Memorial Day holiday by talking to Fox News Digital, and she revealed that her most famous co-star, the late Robin Williams, was one of the first people who ever really spoke to her honestly about mental health when they worked together.

“Robin was everything you would hope Robin would be, and it’s so wonderful to think back on him now, and [I am] grateful that I got to be in his presence, that I got to be working with him, that he was so kind to me.”

Previously, during an interview with her co-stars on the Brotherly Love podcast earlier this month, Jakub recalled how Williams helped her life in other ways. When she was kicked out of high school for taking time off to shoot, Williams tried to get her re-enrolled.

Lisa Jakub said Robin Williams is linked to her nonprofit organization

Lisa Jakub also shared details about the nonprofit organization, Mission Flexible, which she founded two years ago to help support veterans suffering from anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems. Jakub said that she linked her work with veterans back to her most famous co-star, the late Robin Williams, saying she was told after Mrs. Doubtfire that Williams made sure veterans had the chance to be a part of his movies' film crews.

Furthermore, she added that she had no clue that Williams hired several local veterans to be background actors or something similar on set. She lastly acknowledged the fact that she loves this little connection between the late actor and the cause behind her organization.

What role did Robin Williams play in Mrs. Doubtfire?

Robin Williams played the lead role in Mrs. Doubtfire, about a father who decides to dress up as a female housekeeper so he can work for his estranged wife and see his children. The movie was the second highest-grossing film of 1993, with $441 million worldwide. A few months ago, the cast of the film reunited, 31 years after the film's release, and Mara Wilson shared photos of the wholesome meeting.

Jakub starred in the movie as Lydia Hillard, the eldest daughter of Williams and Sally Field’s characters. Matthew Lawrence (who played middle child Christopher) and Mara Wilson (who played the youngest, Natalie) played her siblings.

