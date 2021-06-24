Lisa Kudrow reflects on being fired from Frasier, her Friends audition and more

Lisa Kudrow recently looked back at being fired from the show Frasier, days before landing the role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Scroll down to see what she said.

Lisa Kudrow recently opened up about her life before landing the iconic role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends. While making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lisa, 57, looked back on being fired from Frasier back in 1993, right before landing her Friends role. For the unversed, Kudrow was cast Roz Doyle on Frasier, and three days into filming the pilot, she was fired, in part because of director James Burrow. The role ultimately went to Peri Gilpin. “I wasn’t right for the part [or] for the chemistry of the group,” Lisa explained. “So that wasn’t working but I did think, ‘Oh, I am not this guy’s cup of tea.’”

Back then, a few days after being fired, Lisa auditioned for Phoebe on Friends and had to audition again for James, who also directed several episodes of the show. Lisa revealed that out of her Friends co-stars, she was “the only one of the six of us who had to go in and audition for Jimmy.” “I had one extra audition just for James Burrows. I did it and he went, ‘No notes.’ I left going, ‘That either means she’s beyond help and helpless, just like I always knew,’ or ‘Yeah, it’s perfect. I have no notes,’” Lisa recalled thinking.

Kudrow also revealed that when they started filming the pilot, she didn’t initially feel connected with the rest of her castmates. “Shooting the pilot that week I was like, ‘All right, here we go,’” she recalled. “And Phoebe was not the character that was part of this group really, that easily. There was a struggle.”

Also Read: Friends: Jennifer Aniston states Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow 'can vouch' she never 'banged' David Schwimmer

Credits :The Howard Stern Show via Youtube

Share your comment ×