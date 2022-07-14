Ms. Marvel creator Bisha K. Ali spills juicy beans on THAT epic cameo in Iman Vellani's show: It was delicious

*SPOILERS ALERT* Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel creator and head writer, is serving piping hot tea in her interview with Deadline, where she revealed juicy details about Brie Larson's surprise cameo in the Iman Vellani series. In the amazing season finale of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) mysteriously disappears and instead Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) appears.

When asked if it was actually Carol or did Kamala somehow transform into her hero, Bisha confirmed that it is infact Danvers in Khan's bedroom. What you see is, indeed, true and "there's no magic there." Ali added that all she can say at this point is to enjoy The Marvels, which releases next year and stars both Larson and Vellani. It was unveiled in the ending slate of Ms. Marvel: "Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels." Furthermore, when asked how it was as a fan to have Brie Larson in Ms. Marvel, Bisha revealed, "I wasn't there when it was shot but seeing it was incredible! Also, her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect," before remarking on the significance of the epic cameo for Kamala Khan, "That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."

A big reveal in Ms. Marvel's season finale is that Kamala has a mutation in her DNA, and when asked if Carol Danvers' appearance in Kamala Khan's room was in connection to that, Bisha K. Ali decided to tease fans by stating that it will all be revealed in The Marvels: "I was excited to help set up all these riddles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues."

As for what she can say about Kamala's mutation, Bisha K. Ali mentions the Ms. Marvel scene when Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz) confides to Kamala about a mutation in her DNA, before pointing out, "I think the music cues have a lot to tell you about what's to come." Marvel nerds went into instant hysteria when immediately recognising this particular scene's background score as the classic theme tune from the 1990s X-Men animated series. When asked to elaborate on the final beats, as to how they set up The Marvels, Bisha simply concluded, "No, not a single thing. What we gave you on the show is all you guys are going to get."

