Ms Marvel Ep 5 Twitter Review: As Fawad Khan comes on, fans give the series an A-Plus for representation

Ms Marvel is stealing all the brownie points. Since its debut, the Disney Plus series is all over the internet winning hearts for introducing the first-ever South Asian female superhero with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. Fans have lauded the series for its authentic representation of South Asian culture from the casting to the music and everything else in between.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, the series casts a lot of brilliant actors of colour. For those unversed, the official synopsis for Ms Marvel reads, "Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?"

In episode 5, the series introduced the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The actor made his MCU debut with the character Hasan as the series took us to the partition era of the country. In the previous episode, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was also introduced to the audience as Waleed. With a ton of representation and a great plot, the series is being revered by fans on Twitter. Many point out that the latest episode was the best out of all so far and even gave a little shout-out for the extra history lesson for those who did not know anything about India and Pakistan's history of partition. Scroll down below and swipe through fan reactions to the latest episode.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Ms Marvel Episode 5 below:

