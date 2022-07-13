Ms. Marvel Ep 6 Twitter Review: Fans taken by surprise with THIS cameo in the post-credits scene

*SPOILERS ALERT* Ms. Marvel's big finale aired on July 13 and fans had been excited to witness where Kamala Khan's story goes ahead as the series wraps up its first season. Over the first five episodes, Iman Vellani made a strong impact as Kamala and got everyone hooked on her antics as she explored the origins story of her powers and their connection to her family.

In the fifth episode, we watch Kamala going back in time to the partition era as she met her great-grandmother from whom she has inherited her powers. The final episode of the series had some other surprises in store as we got to learn one major detail about Kamala as Bruno (Matt Lintz) revealed to her that he detected a "mutation" in her genes that other humans do not possess. During this major reveal, the X-Men theme played suggesting that MCU is now set to enter its mutant era soon.

The final episode also had another major surprise in its post-credits scene as Brie Larson's Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel made an appearance. The last episode also confirmed how Vellani's Ms. Marvel will return in the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels. Fans were particularly thrilled to see Larson's Captain Marvel make a cameo on the show. Here's a look at their reactions to the finale.

Check out how fans reacted to Ms. Marvel's finale here:

What did you think of Ms. Marvel's first season? Share your views with us in the comments below.

