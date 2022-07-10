Ms. Marvel meets Captain Marvel as Iman Vellani & Brie Larson come together for a Disneyland Paris event

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani was spotted at Disneyland Paris along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and The Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff at the opening ceremony of the new attraction at Disneyland Paris on Saturday afternoon. At the event, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel stars posed together for sweet photos that left fans impressed.

With the MCU show, Ms. Marvel becoming a massive rage, fans have been excited to watch Iman Vellani's firs female South Asian superhero, Kamala Khan to team with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. At the recent event, Brie was seen wearing a stunning black and gold cape over a fringe gold crop top and long, black skirt. Iman was seen donning a sheer black shirt along with high waist pants and Pom aka Mantis from MCU wore a black blazer dress.

Check out photos from the event here:

The trio was also joined by Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski were Disney CEO, Bob Chapek. While Vellani is all set to be seen in Larson's second solo film after Captain Marvel which has been titled The Marvels, fans were excited to see the duo together for the first time recently. Previously, in an interview ahead of the release of her new MCU series, Vellani gushed about Larson.

While speaking on the While You Were Streaming podcast, Iman said, "Brie actually reached out to me like a week after I got the part. We just talked on video chat for hours, sharing stories. I was listening to her give me really great advice on how to take care of yourself because you can get lost in this world and everything can get super overwhelming and it’s a lot of emotions and new experiences.

ALSO READ: Ms. Marvel Review: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is the vibrant new-age MCU superhero we need