MTV Awards 2021: Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas make red carpet debut & sport matching rings

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas walked the red carpet together on Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Looks like Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have been struck by cupid! Making things official, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, 16 May. The highlight, however, was that the couple was seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers as they posed together on the red carpet. The This Is Us star wore blue pants, a white shirt, and a bomber jacket. Whereas, Sofia Pernas donned a bright orange dress. The couple had earlier sparked wedding rumours and their latest appearance only seems to further confirm that they have secretly tied the knot. We would love an official confirmation though!

According to People, Hartley and Pernas have been dating for several weeks. Earlier this year, the duo made their relationship official on Instagram on New Year's Eve. Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares his daughter Isabella. The couple parted ways in 2012. Two years later, Hartley started seeing Selling Sunset star Chrishelle Stause. They tied the knot in 2017 but separated in November 2019. According to Us Weekly, the divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Justin Hartley prefers staying mum about his personal life. However, in an interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy via Us Weekly, Hartley opened up and said, “I caution my daughter on this all the time. I said, ‘You can’t, you really can’t just believe something because you read it.’ I’ve sort of always had this view that I will live a public (life), but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause opened up about her devastating split from Justin which took place during season 3 of her Netflix Reality series Selling Sunset. She revealed that she tried to manage matters to the best of her abilities but it was tough to keep it all together since she learned about the split at the same the time the whole world got to know about it.

According to Us Weekly, Justin Hartley wasn't happy with how candid Chrishell was about their relationship on the reality show soon after the third season premiered.

