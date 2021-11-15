MTV EMA Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS, Ed Sheeran, Yungblud take home top honours

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 were held on Sunday and among the big winners for the evening were, K-Pop band BTS who dominated the ceremony with most wins. Ed Sheeran bagged major wins as he took home the Best Artists and Best Song honours. The star-studded eve also saw other artists bag key awards including Yungblud who won Best Alternative.

The 2021 awards ceremony was held at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The host for the big evening was Saweetie who herself was also among the winners as she bagged Best New Artist honour. Among the attendees at the red carpet event for the awards included Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Rita Ora among others.

The ceremony also saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Also, Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.

Take a look at the winner's list of EMA Awards 2021 below:

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New Artist

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift

