MTV EMA Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS, Ed Sheeran, Yungblud take home top honours
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 were held on Sunday and among the big winners for the evening were, K-Pop band BTS who dominated the ceremony with most wins. Ed Sheeran bagged major wins as he took home the Best Artists and Best Song honours. The star-studded eve also saw other artists bag key awards including Yungblud who won Best Alternative.
The 2021 awards ceremony was held at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The host for the big evening was Saweetie who herself was also among the winners as she bagged Best New Artist honour. Among the attendees at the red carpet event for the awards included Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Rita Ora among others.
The ceremony also saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Also, Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.
Take a look at the winner's list of EMA Awards 2021 below:
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Best Video
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Best New Artist
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny
Best French Act – Amel Bent
Best German Act – Badmómzjay
Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah
Best India Act – DIVINE
Best Italian Act – Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act – Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán
Best Latin America-South Act – Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act – Teeks
Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra
Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act – Aitana
Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift
