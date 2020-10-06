MTV EMA Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga leads the pack with 7 nods; BTS, Justin Bieber follow with 5 nominations
MTV announced the nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 and Lady Gaga has topped the list. The international singer has bagged seven nominations including Best Artist, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Act (Home Region). The singer has also bagged numerous nominations for collaboration on Rain On Me with Ariana Grande. This includes Best Song and Best Video. This was followed by BTS and Justin Bieber's five nods. The Korean pop band has been nominated for Best Song for their latest hit Dynamite, Best Pop and Best Group.
BTS takes on Bieber in Biggest Fans - it is going to be the ARMY vs Beliebers, ladies and gentlemen - and Best Song. Bieber has also been nominated for Best Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Act (Home Region). Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Cardi B have also bagged nominations.
Check out the complete MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 nomination list below:
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish, everything i wanted
Cardi B, WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, POPSTAR ft. Drake
Karol G, Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Taylor Swift, The Man
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
BTS, Dynamite
DaBaby, Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch, The Box
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
BEST COLLABORATION
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, Ice Cream
Cardi B, WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, Intentions ft. Quavo
Karol G, Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, I’m Ready
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia, Let’s love
Demi Lovato, I Love Me
H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith, By Any Means
Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World
Little Mix, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
BEST ACT (Home Region)
Lady Gaga (US)
Megan Thee Stallion (US)
Cardi B (US)
Justin Bieber (CANADA)
The Weeknd (CANADA)
Dua Lipa (UK & Ireland)
MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 is slated to air globally on MTV on November 8. The votes are open until November 2.
