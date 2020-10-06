MTV EMA Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga leads the pack with 7 nods; BTS, Justin Bieber follow with 5 nominations

MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations 2020 have been announced and Lady Gaga has bagged the highest nominations. The singer was followed by BTS and Justin Bieber. Check out the complete nominations list below.

MTV announced the nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 and Lady Gaga has topped the list. The international singer has bagged seven nominations including Best Artist, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Act (Home Region). The singer has also bagged numerous nominations for collaboration on Rain On Me with Ariana Grande. This includes Best Song and Best Video. This was followed by BTS and Justin Bieber's five nods. The Korean pop band has been nominated for Best Song for their latest hit Dynamite, Best Pop and Best Group.

BTS takes on Bieber in Biggest Fans - it is going to be the ARMY vs Beliebers, ladies and gentlemen - and Best Song. Bieber has also been nominated for Best Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Act (Home Region). Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Cardi B have also bagged nominations.

Check out the complete MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 nomination list below:

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish, everything i wanted

Cardi B, WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, POPSTAR ft. Drake

Karol G, Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Taylor Swift, The Man

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

BTS, Dynamite

DaBaby, Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch, The Box

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

BEST COLLABORATION

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, Ice Cream

Cardi B, WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, Intentions ft. Quavo

Karol G, Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, I’m Ready

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST NEW

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak, Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia, Let’s love

Demi Lovato, I Love Me

H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith, By Any Means

Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World

Little Mix, UNCancelled

Maluma, Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Lady Gaga (US)

Megan Thee Stallion (US)

Cardi B (US)

Justin Bieber (CANADA)

The Weeknd (CANADA)

Dua Lipa (UK & Ireland)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 is slated to air globally on MTV on November 8. The votes are open until November 2.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift receive numerous nods

Share your comment ×