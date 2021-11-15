MTV EMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Rita Ora & more dazzle at the red carpet ceremony

Stars have finally arrived at the 2021 Europe Music Awards (EMAs) red carpet ceremony. Ed Sheeran arrived in style as he donned a multi-coloured suit, while Saweetie dazzled in an elegant yet chic sequin dress. Sheeran has been nominated for five awards at the event.

Musicians and artists have gathered in Budapest for the grand event which will be hosted by American rapper Saweetie. Fans who are waiting to see her perform needn't worry, for along with hosting, the rapper will also take the stage to deliver her performance. She is nominated in the Best New category, up against Giveon, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, One Republic, Imagine Dragons and YUNGBLUD are set to perform at the award ceremony as well. While the 2020 ceremony couldn't witness anything large-scale due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the 2021 ceremony seems to be too star-studded. This year, Justin Bieber leads the ceremony with eight nods, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, who are tied with 6 nods each.

Among the attendees who've arrived, we should mention Sheeran, Saweetie, Maluma and the stunning couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora who went public about their romance earlier in 2021. Singer Griff attended the red carpet event wearing a pearl bubble braid along with a stunning white dress.

This is the first time that the event is being hosted in Budapest, Hungary.

Check out the red carpet snaps from 2021 Europe Music Awards (EMAs):

Who do you think would be winners of this years EMAs? Share your thoughts about the award ceremony in the comments below.

